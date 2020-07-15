There aren’t many aspects of being a teenager that I miss. I’m jealous of the way they eat and sleep. Just imagine 10 hours of deep, glorious sleep, uninterrupted by the call of nature or my anxious mind! And as for food, well, I hardly need to explain...
Mostly though, I wouldn’t want to be a teen again. Amplified by the pandemic, I find myself stressing about my kids’ futures in a way I never did about my own. Are they ready? Will they manage in the real world? I lie awake, worrying if we’ve imparted all the lessons they will need for life. And I’m not yet sure we have.
I know they have to learn on their own and make mistakes. But if there’s one place in which I want to spare them some pain, it’s financial health, and this crisis has brought that home to me with incredible force.
When I was a teenager, flush with cash from babysitting and waitressing, and nothing much to spend it on, I never considered long-term saving or planning. I was too busy having fun, traveling and buying things without thought for the future. But I was lucky in the U.K. in that era, as I was able to go to university without debt, thanks to government grants.
I emerged into the world when there was plenty of employment. I supported myself financially, never lived at home, and even managed to get a mortgage on a small apartment. You could call that an investment, but I had no thought of that. I lived like there was no tomorrow, used credit cards for everything and often didn’t pay off the full balance. I had no budget, didn’t reconcile my checking account and would often get overdrawn. I never saved — I just hoped for the best.
It took having kids and marrying someone who accounts for every penny to help me understand how reckless my life had been. Before, I thought that worrying about money or making difficult spending choices — and living within my means or planning for the future — were boring. I had too much to do right then.
Moving here, where the costs of living and housing are so high, and jobs, relatively speaking, are so poorly paid and seasonal, was confusing. I encountered many people who never have to worry about money, and never will — and also plenty who do. The problem is, everyone looks alike. I always say, “We all wear the same Patagonia jackets.” We seem to have similar lifestyles, enjoy the same environment, drive several cars, travel the world, have the same dreams for our kids. And yet many of us have never been able to earn enough to save for anything beyond surviving the next off-season. Paradoxically, we live in a place of untold wealth, but it is supported by people whose own financial foundations are extremely fragile.
The pandemic has completely exposed this depressing paradox, and the structural problems that dog our inflated resort town. It is heartbreaking to see families suddenly in dire financial straits, after years of hard work in this community. And it’s just the start — none of us knows what the implications for work and our local economy will be from this disaster, and far too many of us lack a real, meaningful cushion, or safety net.
What can we do differently for the future? I don’t know that I have answers, but in my own life I’m encouraged that one of my kids has enrolled in a personal finance course. It’s definitely not a “fun” choice, but I hope he will learn some of the lessons I ignored, live within his means and fortify himself for rocky times. Advice, career retraining and other educational opportunities also are available for adults and we are compiling resources to make them available to the community. It’s really hard to course-correct in a crisis, but support does exist and we want families to be able to make their lives here.
And for the record, I couldn’t find armor on Amazon. So while I hope this is the worst crisis we’ll see in our lifetimes, let’s use all available resources to gear ourselves and our children up for the unknowable future.
The “Growing Community” column, submitted in turns by Shirley Ritter, the director of Kids First, and Katherine Sand, the director of Aspen Family Connections, runs on intermittent Wednesdays in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email Shirley at shirley.ritter@cityofaspen.com or Katherine at ksand@aspenk12.net.