In mid-March, as the first cases of COVID 19 appeared in Pitkin County and we all began to grasp the extent of how this would impact our daily lives, childcare centers made the difficult decision to close. Every program in Pitkin County made this decision independently and with the same logic — stopping the spread, reducing the curve, and keeping children, staff and family members healthy. Looking back, it’s clear this has been effective, along with all the other safeguards put in place. That still didn’t make it easy, and it created serious financial concerns for the childcare programs as well as a sudden shift for families who count on quality early childhood care and education for their children.
Many of the childcare centers received Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) forgivable loans; this has been a life saver for programs and has allowed many early childhood teachers to continue to be paid so they can return when the programs open. Across the country we are hearing reports of childcare programs that have closed and cannot re-open, in some areas as high as 50%. This is devastating for families, especially as we enter phase one of our recovery plan, and parents need to return to work or find work.
Aspen City Council also approved recovery childcare funding in its planning for business and economic recovery. This funding will go toward emergency financial aid for families; that’s in addition to the regular financial aid that families might get from Kids First, from Colorado Childcare Assistance Program (CCCAP) or the Colorado Preschool Program (CPP). There is also funding for rent relief for the childcare programs that pay rent on their facilities, help with purchasing cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, gloves, and funding that will allow centers to afford to open under the group maximum of 10, even though they normally have 16 or 18 children in a preschool classroom. We’ve talked to most of the childcare directors, and they tell us how fortunate they feel to be included in this bigger plan.
All of this, together with support from other government and foundation organizations, helps provide a path forward that is so much more secure than many other places. It means programs will not only survive but flourish, and that families will have that direct support to return to work and stay in our community.
In case you’re wondering what childcare looks like in this recovery phase, here’s few glimpses for you:
• Health screenings, including temperature checks, every morning for every staff member and every child. This includes a variety of personal protective equipment (PPE). Parents will drop off outside the buildings, with pens and other equipment disinfected between each family.
• During the day staff will wear masks and smocks. Every time a teacher comforts a crying child, helps a child in the bathroom, or cleans up after lunch, those get changed as does the child’s clothing possibly.
• Teachers will be sanitizing and disinfecting surfaces throughout the day; teachers and children will be washing their hands much more often than usual, and even before all this, hand washing happened all the time.
• Teachers will do their best to provide social distancing between all the children and staff. Since this is pretty much impossible in reality, it means more disinfecting and handwashing. It also means they will still provide hugs and laps and hold hands when needed, but with much more care.
• Most childcare centers are open for long hours to accommodate working families. These new practices, and more, will happen over and over.
Early childhood teachers miss the children and families, and they ask for your understanding and patience as they plan for this new phase. More than anything, they want to re-open in all the right ways to continue keeping everyone healthy.
Growing Community, by Shirley Ritter, the director of Kids First, and Katherine Sand, the director of Aspen Family Connections, runs every other week in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email Shirley at shirley.ritter@cityofaspen.com or Katherine at ksand@aspenk12.net.