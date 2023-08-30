Let’s be honest. It can feel a little like winning the lottery when the kids go back to school.
There are always stories of cheers from the parents as the bus picks up their beloved children to deposit them on the teachers who have been working hard to prepare for the new academic year. The new school year is an exciting time. New teachers, seeing friends and preparing for a year of fun-filled activities and learning.
It is anticipatory and then exhilarating to find out who your child’s teacher will be and which friends are in the same class. Yet, it also carries with it a spike of anxiety for those very same reasons. For parents, there is plenty to worry about, not least whether our children are prepared for all this newness and have the tools and self-care skills to navigate this exciting adventure.
Parents start teaching their kids autonomy and executive functioning skills at a very young age. Some of these lessons are as simple as ‘Where is your jacket?’ But many other parental concerns come to the forefront at this time and can carry a heftier weight. You may be worrying about your child being academically and socially successful, over-scheduled with outside commitments and extracurricular activities, being able to cope with friends and teachers and understanding when to play and when to get down to work. These past few days, we’ve even found ourselves worrying if we’ve labeled everything the children own to the extent of obnoxiousness. And come to think of it, where is that jacket?
The beginning of the school year can feel for some of us like a freight train running out of control. It feels a little like being late for a flight at LAX and seeing the insane line to get through security. The knowledge that we know where we need to be but do not have the time to get there. The calmness may be on the surface for the sake of keeping face for our children and others but are we like ducks, calm on top of the water and paddling furiously underneath the surface to keep afloat? If this is how we feel, we have to imagine our children are feeling the same way.
Family success is about understanding your own limitations, learning from mistakes and giving yourself grace. We should do our best to remember acknowledging and applauding mistakes that are made, as they are the touchstone of learning new skills and how we prepare ourselves for the next challenge. We also need to prioritize the family dynamic: Delegating small roles to our children in preparing for the new school year can create buy-in and independence that they may not have had before. Beginning anything new will always be a little nerve-wracking but it does not have to be such a stressful experience.
In our cozy, tight-knit community, we rely on each other for important word-of-mouth resources. After talking to and listening to parents about their concerns for the upcoming year, it is important to learn that we don't need to feel isolated in our worry and we don't need to feel like an underachiever if we are not always ready for the first day of school. In our daily lives, there are time constraints and family responsibilities to fulfill and sometimes we don't get around to everything.
Get to know your local resources such as Aspen Family Connections and Kids First to strengthen your own toolkit. Both resource agencies have a plethora of information for academic support, mental wellness and community activities and services so that your family does not feel isolated or alone in your worries. Know your limitations and give yourself a break; remember to breathe. It's OK not to be 100% ready. Let your child settle into school and if you still have concerns, reach out; there are people who understand the difficulties that arise and have ideas on how to support you. The benefits of our community are transcendent. Our community partners work closely together to make sure our families and especially our children are supported.
At the end of the day, it is not a life-altering experience if you are not ready for the first day of school. You will get there. What is important is that your child is in a safe learning environment with wonderful experienced teachers. Your concerns are important and deserve consideration, so trust yourself; you will always be your child’s expert. Be open and consider help when situations become too overwhelming. And try to put those nagging worries about the runaway train aside — instead, communicate a sense of excitement and pleasure to your kids at the start of the school year.