What would it be like for us to truly see things through a young child’s eyes?
If you have a small child or work with children, you might have a better idea of how that would look, but for many of us, it’s been a while since we were little, and often those memories, especially the youngest years, just aren’t there anymore.
When you are in the midst of parenting young children, it is a constant struggle to just get everything done that needs doing. We’ve talked in the past about trying to balance work, family and more. Then someone tells you to enjoy these precious years or to slow down – it might have the opposite effect!
There are times when you are multi-tasking and feel like you still don’t have enough hands. Hopefully, there also are times that you get to breathe, maybe meditate or just take a walk. It can feel like there isn’t time for that walk, but amazingly after a walk we can feel more energized, even calmed, and more ready to tackle the challenges again. Funny how that works.
To be able to see the world as a child, it requires us to slow down, watch and really see children. One of my favorite early childhood gurus and author is Deb Curtis. She recently wrote a book, “Really Seeing Children.” It’s brilliant and might change your understanding of what children see and how they learn.
Clearly a child’s perspective is different from ours. Everything is new to them, and everything seems bigger and so interesting. If you’ve ever taken a hike with a toddler, you understand about puddles, rocks, leaves, shadows, dirt, tree bark and anything else that is close to ground level. Of course, you may have only traveled about 500 feet down that path! What you lost in getting to the end of that hike, you gained in understanding and engaging with a child.
The suggestion here is to enjoy the discovery, follow the child’s lead and forget about getting to the end. There are so many ways for an adult to see the world through a child’s eyes if we watch for them.
Think about letting a child discover different kinds of paint or other crafting materials — without having a desired product as an end result, because you may just end up with a messy kid. Glue, just glue, is an amazing thing to a child. One child we know created a “book,” using plain paper, drawing and writing in several pages, then used glue to glue every page together. It was their book, and the result was their result, probably not what an adult would have had in mind.
Another example that comes to mind is when a child retells a favorite story in their own words. When a parent or teacher listens, it can help us understand how a child makes meaning out of a story that you may have read to them hundreds of times. Everyone has a story and hearing a child’s story might be the most important thing you do today. All these examples, and more, are building blocks for our development and understanding. They also are the foundation for the child’s development and learning process. We certainly want to foster that, and when we get in the habit of really listening to a young child, it becomes part of our lives and often continues into the years when a child grows older and knows that their parent or another adult really listens to them and sees them.
This is another way — and we think an important way — to invest in a child. To quote Deb Curtis, “There is no more important or rewarding work than this.”
Growing Community, by Shirley Ritter, director of Kids First, and Katherine Sand, director of Aspen Family Connections, runs every other Wednesday in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email Shirley at shirley.ritter@aspen.gov or Katherine at ksand@aspenk12.net.