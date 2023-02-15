January is always a hard month to weather. It is cold and it is gray. Households are busy with holidays, family and balancing work, being present and making sure their children have a balance of play and academics while still trying to maintain full-time jobs. The moment February hits, it feels like a new beginning. The sun is shining — at least at time of this writing — the temperature is rising, school is back in full swing and it feels almost like a reprieve.
Of course that’s until we begin the fight or flight trauma of enrollment for summer camps. They’re months away, yet the summer presents a conundrum of which camps are best for our children, what we can afford and what will fit the family schedule. Don’t panic, but also don’t leave it too late! There are amazing camps in our valley. Most offer local discounts or scholarships. Some camps have opened registration — others not — it’s definitely wise to do the research and plan ahead.
The best advice is to make an outline plan, week by week, for your summer, factoring in vacations and work, and then getting in touch with the camps. Many have not opened spots yet and all camps want to help our communities’ families. This is a great time to have your children develop skills and foster existing interests, but also to try new things, and maybe even make new friends. If you want advice about the camps that are out there, for children ages 4-13, talk to other parents — those with older kids are a wealth of information — and Aspen Family Connections also will provide you with information.
For those whose children will be starting kindergarten next August, this is an exciting and nerve-wracking time and we are so glad that our preschools are hard at work to prepare children for this big step. Many of them offer summer programming and we urge families to ensure some consistency in attending preschool, even over the summer months, to position children for the new school year.
Our preschool teachers constantly look at the whole child and at different developmental areas that give insight to your child’s learning. Early childhood education is broken down into five areas of developmental milestones. They are cognitive, adaptive, social and emotional, communication and physical areas. This is what your doctor is asking when your kids have an annual check-up and this is what early childhood teachers understand and implement into their everyday curriculum.
To help parents engage with this essential process and keep their children on track, Aspen Family Connections and Aspen Elementary School are presenting a kindergarten transition panel this month, and we urge all parents with children under 5 to attend. They will learn more about the five different areas of development, with specialists in each area who will discuss what is looked for in terms of kindergarten readiness. They will share strategies to work on in the home so that you have a strong foundation to build on and have one-on-one time to chat about concerns. It will be held from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the Aspen District Theater and all are welcome.
And, if all this wasn’t enough newness and planning, a huge change is coming with a new incentive providing preschool tuition funding for all children who are 4 by Oct. 1. It provides 15 hours a week, and possibly more for certain families. This is an incredible benefit, and this is a good time to ask your child’s preschool if they are enrolled in this program. Don’t forget that this financial assistance can be supplemented by local financial assistance programs such as city of Aspen Kids First financial aid the state’s Colorado Child Care Assistance Program.
Our advice is to inform yourself and plan ahead. Parents, please do not hesitate to reach out to our organizations for advice, help and assistance on any of these coming issues. We know that it can be overwhelming, but we have great support and connectedness in this community and we know you’ve got this!