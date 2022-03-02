We understand that relationships, early experiences and even environmental exposures influence a child’s well-being. We probably agree rich educational opportunities and strong support from family members are also ideal for young children.
As we learn more about systemic impacts, particularly on vulnerable populations, we ask you to think about policy, policymakers and how they make a difference for young children. There has been a great deal of media coverage lately addressing the overwhelming need for quality child care, after-school care, home visiting and more services that support children and their families.
Colorado legislators are in session right now, and there are a range of bills intended to change policy to benefit children. They might have to do with tax credits for child care staff and more funding for early childhood mental health services. Many of us locally are advocating or testifying in support of different bills that will make a difference in our community. Our state senator and representative have encouraged people in our district to write, call or testify — especially people who are involved and can give a firsthand perspective.
Early experiences, from prenatal through the first years, not only affect early learning but have a lifelong effect on the overall health of the child throughout life. Research points to policies and programs that reduce stress, prevent toxic exposures and provide support for pregnant moms and new babies resulting in better health outcomes and billions in health care costs. The brain and all other body systems — think heart, gut, immune system — interact and affect our overall health. If you’ve ever broken a bone or needed surgery, you know how that physical stress can drain all your body’s energy in order to heal.
Just imagine if policies could reduce the sources of ongoing stress for young children and their families — such as poverty, racism, violence, housing instability and food insecurity. It would drastically change outcomes for those children. We participate in a local collaborative group that works across age groups and across agencies to do just that.
As a community member, as a parent or grandparent, as an employer — keep up the good work! You’re making a difference for children. Please also consider learning more about policy that directly affects you and your family: leg.colorado.gov/ is the best place to connect with your elected officials, read over bills and follow the progress throughout the session. We can also reach out to our neighbors and friends, providing a network with support, referrals and sometimes just a shoulder. We can attest to the fact that the benefits of these connections flow in both directions.
Growing Community, by Shirley Ritter, the director of Kids First, and Katherine Sand, the director of Aspen Family Connections, runs every other Wednesday in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email Shirley at shirley.ritter@cityofaspen.com or Katherine at ksand@aspenk12.net.