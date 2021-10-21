Editor’s note: This week’s Growing Community column did not run during its regularly scheduled Wednesday spot to allow room for guest commentary by an Aspen School District Board of Education candidate. Each candidate is invited to submit one guest column.
Have you heard about Colorado Shines? It sounds like a good name for solar energy, but no, that’s not it. You might also think it sounds like a hair or skin product, but still wrong. Colorado Shines is the name of the quality-rating system for all licensed child care programs. Colorado Shines has been in place for several years; the intent is to provide a way for child care programs to increase their quality by earning points and having an assessment, as well as to inform parents looking for child care about the indicators that high-quality programs share.
Because Colorado Shines is embedded in licensing, the first part of the plan is regulated, well known and offered to programs at no cost. There are five levels, with level one indicating that a program meets licensing rules. From that point, a program works on self-assessment tools and can earn a level two from our licensing specialists. For levels three through five, it requires a good amount of work to earn the points needed for a higher rating. Programs work to improve family partnerships, learning environments, staff qualifications, child health and business administration.
The system isn’t perfect and undergoes continuous changes, but the indicators are driven by research from child development, health and safety standards, professional qualifications and more. All the levels of quality take a good deal of time and work, all the while dealing with COVID, retention of great teachers and actually running the program day to day.
There are other components that play a big part in the quality of a program — the most critical are the adults that your child interacts with: the teachers. Teachers across the state participate in a credential system that is part of Colorado Shines. Most of the teachers we know are taking classes, doing workshops, receiving coaching, keeping current on first aid and CPR, safe sleep, playground safety and so much more. Ask your child’s teacher what they’ve been taking and what credential they currently hold.
The second part of the plan — helping inform parents as they search for high-quality child care — is much less well known. Given the difficult time that parents have just finding a space for their child, you might think this is just too much to ask, or that it’s not really that important. This is a hard time for families, and many of you have been on wait lists and still don’t have a much-needed spot. At the same time, we know how much you care about what kind of care your child gets while you’re at work: who is caring for him; how her needs are being met. We would argue that now is the time you need to check out the Colorado Shines website (www.coloradoshines.com) and talk to the director and teachers about what they do, how they handle situations and behaviors and how you might be able to support their quality improvement work. In most cases, parents are not going into local child care programs, and that’s a shame (thank you again, COVID). If you could go in, you would see beautiful materials for children to create with, clean tables and play areas, inviting spaces to explore and caring teachers sitting on the floor with children. Some programs have made videos to give you a feel for what they’re doing; others send emails or pass along information as you are picking up your children.
We know that the location, hours, the cost and availability are all part of your decision-making process. Please also consider how much learning and development are happening in those first five years of life, and make sure that the program’s quality is also one of your considerations. Now you know what Colorado Shines is, and even more importantly, why it matters. There’ll be a test later.