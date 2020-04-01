I wanted to write about anything else, believe me, I really did. A few, idyllic days ago, I tried to impose a family dinner time “rule” that everyone had to share one non virus-related story before we started rehashing the complete and utter weirdness of Corona World (conversations based almost entirely upon ignorance, hearsay, hysterical news sources and genuine fear).
I think we managed it for one meal.
So much for my pious parenting! And so many plans and assumptions have changed since we began this weird new life, and similarly, my expectations for myself and the family have shifted in some important ways. First off, I’m giving myself a break from reading the news about COVID-19. We’re all sick of reading about the virus, so if you’d prefer to flip the page or click the next link, no hard feelings. What am I going to say that hasn’t been said this week in a million different memes, Youtube videos, online articles and emails?
Online school? Bring it on. My kids need something to do. I’m lucky to have teenagers who can handle remote school on their own. My heart goes out to parents of pre- and elementary school kids, because I remember exactly what it takes to get little ones to do anything at all, and, if we all wanted to home-school our kids and thought we would be good at it, we might have done it, right?
Nagging about screen time and social media? I’m not even thinking about that. A great BBC article speculated about what this crisis would have been like 15 years ago with flip phones and dialup, and contemplating that, I shudder. Thank goodness our children can feel connected to their friends through their devices. And the same goes for us all. Hallelujah for that!
Eating properly. Whatever that means. If my kids want to cook every day, I’m in favor. And if that means crème brûlée and chocolate orange mousse cake, I’ll take it. It’s no accident that the flour shelves at the grocery stores are bare. Maybe we’re not the only ones sitting at home being inspired by The Great British Baking Show.
Being resilient. This is a tricky one. I was brought up in London on cups of tea, the Stiff Upper Lip and Spirit of the Blitz. But even though I feel greatly comforted and supported by our community and know that we’re privileged to live in this caring, spacious place, the wider world situation and impact on our economy and my friends’ lives, as well my fears for elderly loved ones living far away, take me to dark places, especially at night. At these times I’m not courageous at all.
So how do I plan to navigate these weeks and months? And cope with intense uncertainty while keeping my family feeling positive?
I don’t know how you are managing, but here’s how I’m doing it so far.
Connection. I’m working on staying in touch. Texting. Making (quick) calls. Although sometimes I’m turning off my computer camera and muting the sound on these long work calls. That’s self-preservation! And whatever it is that helps you with mental distancing, go for it — in my case, Antiques Roadshow is the sedative of choice. Fortunately there are decades of nostalgic back episodes to be found!
When it comes to my parenting, I’m giving myself and the kids a break. We’re all just doing the best we can at a moment when there are no how-to guides. I’m working on staying out of their (long) hair, and not inflicting my worries on them. Trying to set an example of resilience and patience, knowing that I myself can’t always meet the standard — and that’s important. As a wise colleague said during yet another Zoom meeting last week, our kids are not going to remember the algebra they did or didn’t learn during the COVID-19 crisis, but they will remember that we all made our way through it together and how we did it. That’s the best piece of education we can hope to impart.
On that note, love to all – and time for another slice of chocolate orange mousse cake!
Growing Community, by Shirley Ritter, the director of Kids First, and Katherine Sand, the director of Aspen Family Connections, runs every other Wednesday in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email Shirley at shirley.ritter@cityofaspen.com or Katherine at ksand@aspenk12.net.