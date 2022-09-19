Editor:
As we close out another successful men’s lacrosse season we would like to thank and acknowledge a few people and businesses. This summer we were able to beat Vail Valley in the battle of the valleys and win the Goerne Cup for the first time in five years! What a great summer we all had.
All of this is possible because of the local support. We would like to thank Sandy Doebler and the city of Aspen parks department, Basalt’s parks department and the Aspen School District for help with fields. We would like to thank Mi Chola, Mezzaluna and especially Sure Thing Burger for being a premier supporter and taking care of our players and teams from the tournament.
Support local restaurants, we need them. Thank you to Good Earth landscaping for keeping the Willits Lacrosse stadium in top shape. Thanks for Aspen Brewing Company for brewing local. Thank you to Live Loud clothing and Mark Campisi for always outfitting our team and supporters. Thank you to Matt Harder for being our ref all summer. Youth programs are starting now, sign up your kids and lets grow this wonderful game. Have a great winter everyone and see you next summer.
Aidan Wynn
Aspen