Editor:
When I was a college student, the most impressive thing that I ever learned took place in a philosophy course. The professor told us that a philosopher by the name of Pierre Teilhard de Chardin was well-known for his belief that, at present, humankind is at the emotional, mental/psychological, and spiritual developmental level of a 12-year-old child, but will eventually evolve into “adulthood.”
When I look around and see how we now so often mistreat each other in our country, this observation really “speaks” to me. I say this in full realization that I, too, am one of the 12-year-olds.
With all of the heartaches, sorrows, and losses that each of us experiences in life, I want us to try to turn “to” each other rather than “on” each other.
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, New York