Dear Aspen community (including all of our visitors):
It is with a wide range of emotions that I write to let you know that as of this April, Piñons’ 66th season will be its last.
We have been a local, family-owned-and-operated business that has been blessed to realize the Aspen dream: To live here, play here, make lifelong friends here, raise children here and be fortunate enough to be able to give back and support so many of the incredible organizations in this valley that take care of our community.
My children were born and raised playing, eating and working at Piñons. They, along with many of their friends, were bussers, runners and servers during high school and college summers. I saw customers get engaged here, have rehearsal dinners, come back for anniversaries and bring in their growing families over the years. We have been open long enough for those children to repeat the cycle in some cases. By my simple calculations, we’ve probably served close to a million dinners in all of our years!
We opened in February of 1988 at a unique time when cuisine was becoming another great reason to go to Aspen. We were fortunate to have been at that forefront. We have been inspired by and benefited from the ongoing creative boom of exceptional restaurants that have made Aspen a mecca for food and wine.
We have survived bomb threats, recessions and a pandemic — thanks to this community. I’ve been blessed to have a staff, some of whom have been with me since the beginning, who are more family than employees. We have had our share of tragedies as well … too many of our Piñons family have passed away during our time.
This summer, you will find a new and magnificent family in our space. I’ll let them tell you more, but you will not be disappointed. It brings me solace knowing they will be the stewards of this home away from home I’ve had for 33 incredible years.
Please also know we are aware that Piñons gift certificates are still out there. Please email me at pinons@comcast.net and I will share a few options we have come up with to honor those.
The Mobilians are still around and excited to have the freedom to visit and support all of our former competitors and always friends in this incredible industry, which I believe is the beating heart and magic of Aspen.
Stay healthy and safe and continue to eat and drink well.
On behalf of the entire staff of Piñons Restaurant and my family, we are so grateful, blessed and humbled to have served you all these years.