On June 21, the Aspen Daily News, a true newspaper, printed a letter from me on the threat of runaway growth in Glenwood Springs (“Former GWS councilman warns of unbridled growth”).
I appreciated an independent newspaper printing letters and opinion pieces from concerned citizens, whatever their views. In fact, the U.S. has a long tradition of publishing letters and editorials, e.g., the Federalist Papers, Common Sense, controversial columns, etc.
As my letter related to an issue of growth in Glenwood, I submitted the exact same letter to the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, which is a newspaper far less “independent” than this one. It is operated by a large publishing company: Swift Communications Inc., which is owned by Ogden Newspapers of West Virginia. The Post Non-Independent (PNI) refused to print my letter. They said my facts were not correct.
Feel free to read my letter at the Aspen Daily News’ website, but like Jay, Madison and Hamilton, my letter, like others on any editorial page, was my opinion. So why wouldn’t the Glenwood Springs paper print my letter critical of the GWS city government and its current elected officials?
One reason might be, as revealed in a Colorado Open Records Act request, is that the city of Glenwood paid the Post Non-Independent almost $4,000 in 2022 to publish public notices, etc. The PNI also could be afraid of the chamber of commerce, and GWS businesses, including real estate agents, builders and developers, who advertise in the PNI. Or, like their sister paper, the Aspen Times, they just might be afraid of their corporate overlords.
Regardless, I defy you to find a single article or editorial in the PNI critical of city government, the large pool, banks, the GWS council, or any large city or business entity in Glenwood Springs. The PNI appears to be more a newsletter (publishing verbatim city press releases) than a newspaper, afraid to print anything critical of their patrons.
But that is just my opinion, presented here, which anyone may disagree with. Unfortunately, the PNI won’t print it.