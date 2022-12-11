Approximately 45 million Americans are age 65 or older. By 2030, that number will reach 73 million. Put another way, by 2030, fully one in five Americans will be older than 65. By 2034, the United States will — for the first time ever — be a country made up of more older adults than children.
Census data project that in 2022, among all three counties in the Roaring Fork Valley, there will be about 29,500 people 60 and older. This number is likely to grow by about 5,000 people every 10 years, until at least 2050. Addressing these numbers both as an opportunity and challenge is what age-friendly communities strive to accomplish.
What does it mean to be an age-friendly community? An age-friendly community acknowledges that in the cradle-to-grave course of any typical life, the circumstances of one’s existence are constantly changing along a spectrum. Shifts in human fragility, focus, energy, agility, strength and burdens happen to us all. Age-friendly communities focus on aging in community, not the aged aging in place.
Municipalities designated as age-friendly communities by AARP and the WHO support the efforts of neighborhoods, towns, cities and rural areas in being great places for people of all ages. They believe that communities should provide safe, walkable streets; age-friendly housing and transportation options; access to needed services; and opportunities for residents of all ages to participate in community life. Officially designated age-friendly communities are part of a network of more than 650 age-friendly communities in the U.S., along with worldwide communities representing millions of people through WHO’s Livable Communities network.
Age-friendly communities use a particular framework to organize and prioritize their work, so that their communities become more livable for people of all ages. This framework focuses on eight domains: outdoor spaces and buildings (outdoor public spaces and public buildings are accessible to people of all ages and abilities); transportation (residents enjoy easy access to amenities without having to drive; housing (land use and zoning decisions support affordable housing options); social participation (there are opportunities to socialize and the availability of accessible, affordable and fun social activities); work and civic engagement (people are encouraged to be actively engaged in community life and have opportunities for residents to work for pay or volunteer their skills; communication and information (information is shared by a variety of methods, not just the internet); community and health services (residents are able to access and afford necessary health services); respect and social inclusion (intergenerational and intercultural activities provide greater understanding and decrease isolation).
Our valley is fortunate to have three age-friendly communities: Pitkin and Eagle counties and the town of Carbondale. Pitkin and Eagle were designated as age-friendly communities in 2017, with the town of Carbondale earning its designation in 2019. Pitkin and Eagle had been working closely together to provide robust offerings to older adults in the Roaring Fork Valley where the two counties meet. When Carbondale was designated as an age-friendly community, the idea of a regional collaborative was born.
The thought behind creating such a collaborative was to help generate ideas about new programs and policies as well as to break down the silos of individual communities or counties tackling the work on their own. In early 2020, the Roaring Fork Age-Friendly Collaborative held its first meeting. Thirty members make up the group and come from a variety of organizations that serve older adults or who have an interest in furthering age-friendly work for people of all ages and abilities.
The mission of the collaborative is to work through partnerships formed to make the valley the best place to live for people of all ages and abilities. The vision is to take action to create systems and policies that enhance the quality of life and resilience of people of all ages working, living and playing in the valley.
The collaborative envisions our region as one that allows everyone to age as productive, contributing members to the vitality of life in this wonderful valley where we choose to live. The collaborative is an action-based group that focuses on promoting policies and programs that support the valley in becoming an ever better place to live for people of all ages and abilities.
To learn more or get involved, visit agefriendlycarbondale.org, pitkinseniors.com/age-friendly.html or eaglecounty.us/publichealth/healthyaging.
This guest column was supplied by members of the Roaring Fork Age-Friendly Collaborative.