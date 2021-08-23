The Pitkin Board of County Commissioners has a big decision to make on the Aspen Skiing Co.’s application for the addition of Pandora’s, and we’re hopeful that the analysis that we used to get to “yes” will ring true with them and with the community.
As lifelong environmental advocates with deep roots and careers in the ski industry, we were initially conflicted about Pandora’s. We believe in protecting natural resources and preserving wildlife habitat, limiting growth and development whenever adverse impacts override public benefit. The question was whether we could support the industry that makes our lives and brings joy to so many without compromising our environmental values.
As we studied the Pandora’s proposal thoroughly, we came to support it after learning that:
This area was envisioned by the U.S. Forest Service for possible ski trails in its 2002 White River National Forest Plan.
According to the USFS Environmental Assessment analysis, the expansion won’t impact critical wildlife habitat. (Human intrusion always impacts wildlife, but the area is not a critical elk habitat in winter).
According to the USFS’ detailed analysis in its 2012 Forest Health Environmental Assessment, dead and diseased trees, and a portion of remaining live trees, need to be removed to improve forest health on that side of Richmond Ridge.
The removal of dead and fallen timber will reduce the fuel available to burn, and the penetration of sunlight will benefit new growth on the forest floor.
The new lift will be powered in part by renewables.
The aspect and elevation of the terrain means that snow remains there longer. With climate change having already reduced the skiable season by a month, higher elevation terrain is an adaptive way to ensure that our local ski industry and the businesses who depend on it remain viable.
SkiCo will eliminate any other development in the ski recreation zone except the lift, terminals, a small patrol shack and associated skiing needs.
In the end, the Pandora’s expansion is a true ski-related request and qualifies in our minds as a considered and measured step to support Aspen’s winter economy. It is a way to maintain excellence on a renowned mountain in a time of accelerated change.
It should be noted that it would have been much more difficult getting to “yes” were this area still fully pristine and untouched by human activity. But snowcat tours and snowmobile access, along with the increasing number of backcountry skiers in and around Pandora’s — not all of them skilled or experienced these days — contribute to significant and growing winter impacts in the area. A lift-accessed expansion would simply control what is sure to be more activity in the future, while providing the safety net that controlled, patrolled terrain ensures.
We have long been champions of SkiCo’s leadership on environmental initiatives, but we assess every situation independently and objectively. Is the growth necessary? What purposes does it serve? Is it “growth for growth’s sake?” More than ever now, the answers are nuanced and complex. In these times, being alpine skiers and advocates for winter sports requires accommodation and compromise.
With this application, SkiCo is preparing for a future that may prohibit skiing to the base as warming temperatures increase. This is already a reality in ski areas we love in the European Alps.
Personally, our lives are rooted in ski culture. We both grew up in ski towns (Aspen and Sun Valley respectively) that enabled us to pursue our ski racing dreams at the World Cup, in World Championships, in Olympic Games and through ski teaching and coaching. Today, the bulk of our industry energies are dedicated to ensuring that a diversity of youngsters can experience skiing through access and affordability portals in underserved communities. That the industry continues to thrive is a vital part of our calculus, especially for families who can no longer afford to live in the towns that we grew up in.
Aspen is a ski town, and its ability to adapt and remain relevant is key. We have urged the Pitkin County commissioners to approve Pandora’s. It’s the right thing for our town, the local businesses and the next generation of skiers. We hope the community supports that outcome as well.