Dear Mayor Madsen:
Since making your comments during the Jan. 28 Pitkin County Board of Health meeting comparing the impact of red-level restrictions on restaurants to the murder of a human being by a law enforcement official, you have issued a proper apology. Additionally, the county has shifted from aforementioned red-level restrictions to those in the orange, allowing once again for indoor dining at 25% capacity.
Even still, I believe the context that allowed an elected official to even in the moment make such vulgar, offensive, insensitive and outright astonishing comments bears further examination. In short, this provides an opportunity for the community — one for introspection and reflection. We can do better, and I know from your apology that you agree.
I’ll start with the fact that I personally feel that the red-level restrictions were a little excessive. I don’t understand how the public can be together in certain areas, but a restaurant is prohibited. I truly understand the frustration of the public and businesses. I sympathize for those who work in the industry that are directly affected — even now, 25% capacity, I imagine, barely lets an establishment maybe break even. Let’s not forget, however: we’re in a pandemic! I cannot stress enough that my heart goes out to those working in the restaurant industry. It’s a really unfortunate time for them and for all of us.
Lightheartedly, I’m a strong advocate for the $19 White House chicken sandwich or the $25 burger at Ajax Tavern. Dining out is great. Our ability to socialize improves our mental health. I believe, Mayor Madsen, this is what you meant to say with your comments, and your apology clarifies that. I also feel strongly that if we followed the advice of the health professionals and took actions sooner, we may be in a better position than where we currently are. I don’t know; I’m not a health professional. Similar to you.
Before anyone says anything, no, I’m not from here — I am from Sheffield, England — but I have been here for more than eight years and am a part of this community. I’m the guy who just cycled 1,000 miles to raise awareness for our communities and children who are suffering with depression and suicide. Unfortunately, hardships that are also grossly enhanced by this pandemic.
Now that you understand my positions on public health restrictions and the resulting struggles, however, let me be clear: they do not compare to a human being who endured a knee in the back of his neck for nearly nine minutes to your inability to have a $135 tomahawk steak at The Monarch. Great steak, by the way.
I don’t believe this is about race, I really don’t. I’m not that black man tooting that horn. However, I do believe your comments were inappropriate, and I was heartened to see that you now do, too. I am interested in taking a moment to further consider how those comments, even made in a moment of emotion and perhaps especially so, showed your thoughts on what you consider to be comparable: a loss of life or the $23 lemon souffle pancakes at Element 47 (I truly love these). It’s a privilege to live in such a beautiful place seemingly so far isolated from the horrors that took place in Minneapolis that day in May, and in so many other places across the nation on so many other days. It’s time to examine what those luxuries afford us in terms of culture and raise our expectations.
With regards to Chris Bryan — the attorney who represented the Pitkin County Restaurant Alliance before voluntarily dismissing the case when the county shifted back to orange — I don’t think Martin Luther King Jr. was referencing a tomahawk steak with his quote. I’m not clear, but I think it was more towards racial inequality. But I could be wrong.
I’m embarrassed by the words of those who go against the hard work of our health professionals. More importantly, I was embarrassed by the representation of my elected official, who in addition to myself also represents the area I truly love. After speaking with friends in the area, it has become apparent that I am not the only one who feels this way. I can confidently say that the majority of people who read this quote or witnessed this meeting were instantly enraged and disappointed — again, a message you clearly heard, as was made evident with your apology. I know I would lose clients if I compared the inability to host open houses (affecting my income) to the murder of George Floyd. I’d also lose some self-respect.
Now that restaurants have reopened, we can have an $8 beer and share some ideas on how to better communicate with the community. I stress that this isn’t about race. My mother taught me that common sense isn’t common. Unfortunately, you’re in an uncommon position. You’re the mayor for a reason, do better!