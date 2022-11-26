While we slept every night last month, an estimated 6.3 million migratory birds flew over Colorado on their way south for the winter, to Texas, Mexico and South America. Hard to believe, then, but the U.S. and Canada have lost 3 billion breeding birds since 1970, according to “State of the Birds,” an annual report by The U.S. Committee of the North American Bird Conservation Initiative.
This year, Carly and I were absolutely delighted in our scrub jay’s nest, robin’s nest and multiple red-winged blackbird nests in the cattails behind the house — and of course swallows who come every year to our bluebird’s nest. For five years straight, we were blessed by a hummingbird’s nest with two babies each year under our front porch. What a treat that was. But something is happening to our bird population: It is crashing. When I was growing up in Louisiana, I literally saw flocks of bluebirds in our backyard. When we moved to River Valley Ranch in 1998, there were numerous nesting pairs of bluebirds. I haven’t seen one in years now.
Research is ongoing at Barr Lake in Colorado, banding birds this fall with over 1,700 banded so far. Some of these birds have been as far north as Alaska. So where have all these birds gone? One of the main factors is loss of their habitat, where they breed, eat and rest. Light pollution is also a big part of the problem because most birds migrate at night, and the light disorients them — causing them to crash into buildings. Domestic cats living outside kill millions of birds a year in the U.S. I am sure climate change is playing a big role, as well. To play a role in this bird-population decline, contact the local Audubon Society at roaringforkaudubon.org.
As to “da bears,” which I addressed in my column last month, we simply have to do much better in how we interact with our Colorado wildlife. They are our responsibility! A new group has been formed in the Roaring Fork Valley: www.roaringforkbears.org. Dani is spearheading the movement to brainstorm how we keep bears from having to be killed because of human stupidity. Colorado Parks and Wildlife kills over 100 bears annually. You can sign up for the group and join their Zoom calls. There has already been a town meeting in Aspen, during which CPW had to respond to a stupid human-trash management issue. The man had poured sacks of corn in his front yard “to feed the jays” — but instead several bears had gathered. Again, if we are to sustain our $40-billion, outdoor-recreation economy sector (with its 500,000 jobs) we are going to have to continue to modify our behavior. It is not all about us. We have been blessed with this wonderful gift of clear mountain lakes, cathedral-like mountain peaks and the spectacular wildlife that is only trying to live their lives as God intended.
Now for the elk and deer. The Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership report has calculated that almost 40% of the most important elk habitat is being avoided by the biggest elk herd in the world — avoiding 8 million out of 22 million acres where they used to migrate, seek food and shelter and do their calving. One reason they avoid these areas is the traffic on our highways, more and more of it going faster and faster. Medical expenses alone amounted to $66.3 million from 4,000 animal-vehicle collisions during spring and fall migrations in 2020. We know where the hot zones are, as we identified them in 2009 in the Colorado Legislature, an effort spearheaded by Sen. Gail Schwartz and Rep. Kathleen Curry and testified for by yours truly and the then-head of Department of Wildlife, my friend Perry Will. We established double-fine zones from dusk to dawn and September 1 through May 1. The signs are still up by the Aspen airport and around the state, take a look. According to CDOT, we got 10-15% reductions in wildlife collisions in the zones. That’s 1,000 animals that don’t have to suffer for just trying to access the areas they have lived in for thousands of years.
Sadly, this is no longer being enforced but it is the intention of Passages Coalitions to bring forward legislation next session which would renew our commitment to the double-fine zones while we wait for Senate Bill 22-151 (Colorado Wildlife Safe Passages Fund) to be implemented. Perry Will, as a state representative, sponsored the Safe Passages Bill, along with Sens. Donovan and Rankin. It will take four to five years to build the overpasses and underpasses needed to provide safe passages for our wildlife.
Roaring Fork Valley Safe Passages Group will hopefully be expanding in the near future. Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky has voiced his interest to me in the legislation. There is a good bit of momentum on all these issues — if you want to be involved in this issue email rfvsafepassags@gmail.com. There will be a website up by the end of November.
Let’s please don’t let the birds, bears, deer, elk, moose and wolverines go the way of the buffalo. In the early 1800s estimates of buffalo (bison) ranged from 50-60 million in number before they were almost made extinct. Today there are as few as 12,000 to 15,000 pure bison remaining in the world.
Chief Seattle said to President Pierce in 1855, “When the buffalo are all slaughtered, the wild horses all tamed, and the secret corners of the forest heavy with the scent of many men. Where is thicket? Gone! Where is eagle? Gone! And what is it to say goodbye to the swift and the hunt; the end of living and beginning of survival.”
That’s where we are headed without significant changes and community involvement. That means all of us: hunters, anglers, bird watchers, campers, sightseers, Democrats, Republicans and independents. Come on, we can do this.