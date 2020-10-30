“I also think it’s important for everyone to recognize my opponent, Steve Child, has been in office for two terms (eight years) and has not addressed any significant policy issues during his tenure in office.”
So wrote Chris Council in an Oct. 10 email to a young professionals’ group, including the Next Generation Advisory Commission
For anyone who knows me and my record on the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners, this statement by my opponent is laughable. But it is concerning because Chris is either knowingly lying or is so ignorant of what the BOCC has accomplished in the past eight years that I have been in office that he is really not qualified to serve as a county commissioner.
I am really proud of all I have done while serving as your county representative — and am doubly proud of the great team of commissioners and county staff members who have accomplished so much by working together. Let me list a few of the hundreds of accomplishments I have been part of and some significant policy issues that I have brought forward and advocated for during my tenure.
When we were thinking about building an addition on the county administration building, I introduced for the first time the concept of “net zero” as a goal to strive for in any county building — and initially received no support from any of the other commissioners. Now, net zero is mentioned in virtually all building projects we discuss. I also brought to the new building planning team the concept of a welcoming lobby with easy chairs for people to meet and wait for appointments and a grand staircase lit by a skylight, an idea I borrowed from the Boulder County building in Longmont.
When the library expansion project was at a standstill following the defeat of its bond issue, it was I who brought to the table the idea to bridge a section of the underground parking garage with extra large I-beams to support the extension of the library above, and to fill in a large section of the mezzanine level to create another usable room in what had been wasted cubic feet of space in the old library. When you enjoy the community meeting room, the children’s library, the large mezzanine room or the energy-saving features of the library, you can thank me for my significant contributions.
After I purchased solar panels at the community solar farm at the Rifle Airport eight years ago, I realized the benefit to our community to build a solar farm somewhere near Aspen. I spent a lot of time looking at different pieces of land in valleys in our county, talked with Mona Newton at CORE about other potential sites, talked to Holy Cross Energy about the capacity of various power lines to carry electricity from a solar farm and finally settled on the single best piece of land in the county for a solar farm, on the Aspen Water and Sanitation District land near W/J Ranch. It took a few years for this idea of a solar farm and its best location to come to fruition, but the Pitkin solar project is now scheduled to be constructed next spring. (Unbeknownst to me, the same site had been chosen by Paul Spencer, the builder of the solar farm in Rifle, as the best location. He gave up on the idea, thinking that Pitkin County would never approve a large solar project.)
On my own time and expense, I have participated at the local, state and national levels with Farmers Union to introduce and improve policies that guide their legislative lobbyists on climate change; renewable energy and energy efficiency; soil health and regenerative agriculture; and health and human services issues for farm families across the country — all issues which are central to core values of the Pitkin County commissioners.
For the past five years, I have served on the Strategic Action Planning Group on Aging (SAPGA), a position to which I was appointed by then-Gov. John Hickenlooper as the county commissioner representative. SAPGA has crafted an action plan on issues to improve the lives of our aging population for the state and local governments to follow, and it paved the way for Colorado to be designated by AARP as one of the few age-friendly states in the country. That, and my work with the Pitkin County Senior Services Department, led to our county being designated as one of the first age-friendly communities in Colorado.
Pitkin County has led the way on many issues involving health insurance and health care costs, which are inseparable issues. We have had one of the best and most effective responses to the COVID-19 pandemic anywhere in the state. We have lowered health care costs for the largest employers in the Roaring Fork Valley through the Valley Health Alliance, which is now being expanded to include smaller businesses. We have partnered with Aspen Valley Hospital and Mountain Family Health to bring low-cost health care at our Basalt facility to more than 2,000 people who previously couldn’t get care. We were instrumental, along with our colleagues at CCAT (Counties and Commissioners Acting Together, a small, nimble lobbying organization we co-founded to advocate for progressive ideas at the state level), in getting the reinsurance bill passed at the state legislature, helping to lower many western Colorado residents’ health care premiums by up to 40%.
The list goes on and on. Pitkin County commissioners and staff, working together, have tackled a number of huge projects involving all aspects of the community — the airport, landfill, ambulance barn, affordable housing projects at Basalt Vista and Phillips, remodeling the historic courthouse for the state court system to expand and teaming up with other counties and cities to create Colorado Communities For Climate Action, which has been a powerhouse at the state in getting meaningful legislation and rule-making passed.
I have been involved every step of the way, along with my fellow commissioners — who all work together to accomplish all the terrific things we have done in the past eight years. My record of accomplishments in dealing with significant policy issues during my tenure speaks for itself. Our county does not need a wannabe commissioner who does not appear to have any original ideas to offer to the community. Please vote to return me, Steve Child, to office for a final four-year term as your county commissioner. Thank you.
