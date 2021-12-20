The Friday edition of the “Aspen Daily News” featured a full-page ad, purportedly from Save Our Skies (S.O.S.), concerning growth issues and the airport. The ad was placed by one of S.O.S.’s good friends and was paid for by that friend.
I am a founding director of S.O.S., and I speak solely for myself. I attempted, without success, to prevent the publication of the ad. Aside from the obvious proofreading issues, the ad contained text that I had not seen, had not approved and which I consider inappropriate.
While I apologize for my inability to prevent the ad’s publication, I do support many of the concerns expressed in it. I believe that there is a visceral understanding in the community that something has gone terribly wrong. Although we in the community have seen various moratoria land in the headlines, few ultimately resulted in real change or a meaningful discussion of growth impacts. I am hopeful the recent courageous actions of Aspen’s elected officials and staff will make a difference.
S.O.S. has evolved from an organization focused primarily on the effects of opening the airport to far larger private and commercial aircraft, and the “cruise-ship tourism” that I believe will follow, to an organization deeply concerned about unbridled growth and what it is doing to the community.
I suggest the Pitkin County Board of County Commissioners follow Aspen’s lead and immediately acts as follows:
Place a moratorium on new building permits, effective immediately.
Revisit the Pandora’s rezoning. There was an articulation of problems associated with approval by some members of the BOCC, yet approval was granted.
Engage in an honest growth management discussion for the first time in over 40 years. Our quality of life has not been improved by increases in air traffic, and the creation of countless jobs through development approvals which have not been mitigated by the construction of housing or improvements in infrastructure.
Join the city of Aspen in its efforts to reach a decision regarding the entrance to Aspen.
Inaction is action. The pollution-spewing and inhumane gridlock created by 40 years of waffling needs a solution before we consider moving forward on developments such as the airport or the approval of another monster home we euphemistically refer to as “single family.”
There are many other topics that require action, but let’s start with these. Please let your elected officials know your thoughts.