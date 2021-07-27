Do you know what’s even better than being a relative newbie to Carbondale’s annual Mountain Fair? It’s meeting someone who is experiencing Mountain Fair for the first time.
I moved to Carbondale in late 2018 and had a much abbreviated encounter with Mountain Fair in 2019. I participated in the drum circle and volunteered with a local nonprofit, Gay for Good Rocky Mountains, serving up drinks in the Cantina.
This year, I decided it was time for me to take it in, to honor the community I now call home.
On Friday afternoon, I arrived at Sopris Park with my hand drum in tow for the fair’s opening drum circle.
I sat at a picnic table near the stage, where a young man was seated. I asked him if it was OK that I joined him, and he replied, “Of course.”
I asked the young man if he was from Carbondale. He said he was from Miami and had just finished a construction job in Aspen. Through our conversation, I learned his name is Angel, that he’s 28 years old and a stonemason by trade.
He also shared that he had never been to Colorado before. He said the drive offered his first sight of mountains and landscapes much different than his native Florida.
We chatted about his work in Aspen. He was amazed at a festival in a small town focused on “bringing people together.” He may have been a newcomer, but Angel understood the Mountain Fair vibe.
He asked some questions about the fair and if there were other community celebrations in Carbondale. I shared that there’s Dandelion Day in the spring and Potato Day in the fall. And I said, “They’ve been doing these community celebrations for years. They’re traditions that the people have carried on.” About 50 years ago, I said, Carbondale was populated with hippies, miners and cattle ranchers who put their philosophical differences aside to honor one another in the spirit of community.
Everyone he met in Aspen and Carbondale, Angel said, was friendly and gracious, adding that’s not always the greeting you’ll get in Miami.
Angel said, “I would love to live here. The people are amazing.”
“Well, I’ve heard stories that people first came to Carbondale to go to Mountain Fair, and they ended up staying because they loved it here,” I said.
Angel smiled and acknowledged how he could easily see that happening.
Housing is one of the most challenging things to manage in the Roaring Fork Valley. I know because I’ve been there myself – rent is expensive and housing is in short supply. But sometimes, things shake out in the most unexpected manner, especially in Carbondale.
Angel and I parted ways as the drum circle began, but we crossed paths again on Saturday. We exchanged hugs, and he said he’d been offered a job by the contractor he had worked with in Aspen.
Now he needed a place to live. I encouraged him to tell people he met at the fair that he had a job and needed a place to live.
We exchanged cell phone numbers, and I said, “If you’re meant to be here, it will happen.”
On Sunday night, I reflected on how embracing where you live is the best way to live anywhere.
And then I thought of Angel and sent him a text asking if he had found any housing prospects. He answered, “I was just telling my family how much I love Carbondale.” And he added, “I will keep at it.”
Maybe that’s Mountain Fair’s magic – come for the fair, stay for the people