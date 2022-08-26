Imagine it’s Dec. 22 and your furnace goes out. Assuming they aren’t diverted at the last second to Denver or Grand Junction, your in-laws are due to land in Aspen in 12 hours, and you don’t have any heat. Every room in town has been booked up for months, so what do you do?
If you’re like most folks in town, you get your heat from a natural gas or propane system that has a lifespan of about 15-20 years. Unfortunately, these systems almost never fail during the warm summer months, and most of us don’t think about these systems until they break, when a loss of heat can lead to broken water pipes and frozen toes.
When you’re in one of these situations, usually your only option is to call an HVAC company. In an emergency scenario, you will likely pay a premium to have someone rush to your house. If your furnace is truly beyond the point of repair, you will likely have no choice but to replace your existing system with something similar. Given the cost of these systems, this scenario will lock you into another 15-year commitment of burning expensive and polluting fossil fuels to heat your home.
There is a way to avoid all this, but the alternative requires some planning on your part. The first thing you should do is to find a flashlight and search for the install date on your furnace. If your system is in the 10- to 13-year range, you should think about your replacement options.
The second thing you can do is to consider a switch from fossil fuels to electric heat. There are several reasons to consider this move. First and foremost is the cost of fossil fuels. Natural gas prices recently spiked to a 14-year high, and many analysts believe the costs will only increase over the winter. The story is similar for those of us who heat with propane. An increase in propane exports has cut into domestic supplies, driving up the price to $3 per gallon. In contrast, electricity rate increases are much lower, making your bills much easier to predict year over year.
A second reason to consider electrification is pollution. Heating with fossil fuels generates harmful greenhouse gases that heat up our summers, dry out our forests and shrink our winters. On the other hand, if you’re a Holy Cross customer, transitioning to electricity will only get cleaner over time as Holy Cross continues its progress towards delivering 100% renewable energy by 2030.
While all of this sounds great, the transition to electric heating requires a bit of planning. New heat-pump technology is likely your best option, but there are only a handful of contractors in our area who do this work and most are booked up months in advance. Lingering supply-chain issues can also slow things down.
As your local nonprofit experts in electrification, CORE (aspencore.org) can help you think through your options. We offer in-home energy assessments to businesses and homeowners, give you unbiased advice on your best options for heating and other energy-saving improvements and offer generous rebates that offset some of the upfront costs for new heating and energy efficiency systems. Our energy concierge service can also create a personalized plan to help you minimize contractor and supply chain delays.
Not ready to make the switch to electric? We can help you tune up your existing system to help you save fuel and minimize your carbon footprint.
Winter is coming. Don’t wait until that first gas bill lands or your furnace breaks to electrify your heating system. Your wallet and your in-laws will thank you.
Dallas Blaney is the CEO of CORE. Since 1994, CORE has been helping Roaring Fork Valley residents save energy and cut carbon emissions to mitigate climate change. To learn more visit www.aspencore.org.