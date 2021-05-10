Aspen, CO (81611)

Today

A mixture of rain and snow showers. Thunder possible. High 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.