I guess as the resident “Movie Man” — having started managing the movie program at the Wheeler Opera House in 1972 and lastly programming the art films at the Pitkin County Library — it’s more than time that I comment on the future of the Isis Theatre. And thanks to Mel Blumenthal for bringing a little clarity to the complex ownership of the Isis building. I had not realized the extent to which Metropolitan Theatres funded Aspen Film’s operation.
Let me state firmly that the Isis should be preserved, for it is a community asset valuable to locals and tourists alike. Mel seems to hold out as a primary option that Mark Hunt would buy the building, convert the one remaining big screen to retail and leave to the community the three little screens in the basement. The basement theaters are not big screens. The wide-screen Hollywood blockbusters actually have the smallest images on the downstairs screens. Trust me on this — I was technical director of the Telluride Film Festival for more than 30 years. The large-screen, upstairs theater must be preserved.
The doomsayers within the film industry (and I would put Mel in that category) predict a feeble future for movie theaters, what with COVID making home viewing much easier and only somewhat cheaper. I say that there will always be the need for movies in the dark, free of distractions and with great and spacious Dolby sound you just won’t get at home.
So what do we do, other than look to Mark Hunt and a wrecking ball taking away Aspen’s last big screen? I say first look to the Wheeler’s Real Estate Transfer Tax to make clear and secure the Isis’ future. Place the management under the control of the Wheeler, where it can become an asset, where it could host meetings and conferences with minimal improvements in addition to movies. The theaters already have microphones available. All that would be needed in the short term would be a bit of additional lighting. Though I would consider the projection systems old, we should make sure Metropolitan leaves us with a functioning movie theater.
A long-term future requires time. It could involve some redesign to create support space for live events — and perhaps loss of one of the downstairs screens to that end. There are lots of possibilities, and panic decisions must be avoided. We have some time, as Metropolitan won’t be out until summer’s end. Which reminds me, there’s this: last I knew, Warner Bros. owned three homes in Aspen reserved for executive retreats. There are a number of companies still in movie exhibition, many much larger than Metropolitan. Just today (Friday), a Denver Post story noted that Landmark Theatres was reopening its Denver art houses, most notably the Esquire and the Mayan. A bigger theater chain with deeper pockets might be interested in an Aspen business property — you know, for tax purposes.
Take a deep breath and don’t panic. There are possibilities good for Aspen Film, the city, the locals and our all important visitors.