Less than a week to go until the big election, and what a long, strange trip it’s been. The last few months have been an eye-opener: my first radio interview, TV interview and a Squirm Night. Never thought I would get to check those boxes or need to explain what a Squirm Night is. I even got my name in the paper a few times — and in ways my mom isn’t embarrassed about.
I genuinely feel like everyone running is doing it for the right reasons — that makes me proud. Proud to call Aspen home and be a member of this community. Proud to have already had the opportunity to serve and possibly serve again. Make no mistake, that is my intention — to serve.
I never wanted to be a politician, but I could not stand by while hearing that people felt like they didn’t have a voice. That is certainly not how a community like ours here in Aspen should work.
Coaching and serving in the military has taught me that for any kind of team to thrive, it needs good morale. You can’t guess what the needs are; you need to talk to people and listen. Leaders talk to everyone, not just to the people who agree with them.
Effective leaders put their team and their teammates ahead of themselves. They lead with fairness, without ego or entitlement. We need a leader that puts their boots on and goes to work, not for attention or accolades, but because it’s the right thing to do.
On Aspen City Council, I will advocate for small business owners, the working class, mental health options and APCHA mobility while offering better communication and transparency. When we have more information and a broader scope of the problem, the solution will be produced faster and with a greater level of success.
We should be improving APCHA: maintenance and upkeep on existing housing while moving forward with additional employee housing. We need more opportunity for upward mobility, be that housing, income, jobs, etc., and also have better access to help when we stumble.
My why is you — I do not seek this position to serve myself or line pockets. I am running for city council to answer the call and be a common sense voice for people who feel disenfranchised, marginalized and unheard.
I will strive for equitable solutions with a sound mind while keeping my commitment to serve my community. With me, I can guarantee a few things. I will work for the people of Aspen with decisiveness. I cannot be bought or swayed from my moral compass. I will always put the betterment of the community first.
This election for the next two Aspen City Council members is important. There is a common feeling among our community that we can do better. That we should be doing better. We all live here because we have exceptional taste in life. This community is full of the best chefs, the best skier/snowboarders, the best rafters, fly fishers, the best teachers in the world. This literally is one of the greatest places in the world. We all live life to its fullest, and we carry the financial burden of living here because we believe it’s worth it. You get what you pay for, right? Here that basically means we get the best of everything, or at least we should. As a local, rarely do we say anything if our drink order is not exactly right because we have all been there and we understand. It’s not like that was the only drink we were going to have anyway. What I am getting at here, is that this is your time to use your voice, to speak up for things that matter to you. This is your chance to say, “Hey, this isn’t right, we can do better. This is not what I ordered.”
Let’s get this right, let’s do better for Aspen. Thank you for your consideration; I would be honored to represent you and Aspen as your next city council member.