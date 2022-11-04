Pitkin County is one of the most extraordinary places to live, work and visit. Yet we still have things to protect and problems to solve so that it may remain so. This place we call home is so extraordinary because of the natural landscapes around us and the intentional community within us — it is absolutely worth fighting for and improving.
I have been so honored and humbled to serve as your county commissioner for the last four years. I am solely in this role to effect change that is meaningful for the community. I want all residents who live here to thrive. I believe in the power and purpose of bringing individuals together to achieve a shared goal with public benefit — something that Pitkin County residents do so well! I believe that the simple act of talking to neighbors, discussing differences and methodically planning steps forward builds and strengthens community. My record shows that I have put these beliefs into action by supporting working families, protecting our rural neighborhoods and sustaining healthy environments.
At my core, I am a community organizer, a person who brings people together to agitate for positive change. Serving as a commissioner puts me in a more direct decision making role — though I still have to lobby at least two other votes on my board to move an issue forward. But I would still be doing this work if I am not elected or when my term of elected service comes to an end. I believe in the power of government to make meaningful and material benefits in people’s lives and it should do so without corruption, complacency or carelessness. The voters of Pitkin County can know that with me, they have someone who is honest, thoughtful and steadfast.
I have found that in this role, it is crucial to be personally inspired, while not taking things too personally. This is a tough balance to strike because I care deeply about everyone who lives in our community and have thrown myself into creating a strong and healthy vision for the future. I am a calm and open-minded leader, but I am also a formidable advocate and cheerleader. Protecting our environment and making our community a place where all residents can thrive is something that I fight for everyday, even among disagreements and disruptions. I stay focused on a goal, even as some are easier to achieve than others and I consistently take action to move towards it. This has been the case on housing, child care, climate change, water, and growth.
A thornier role of an elected official is to have the fortitude to put into place decisions that will make our community stronger and healthier, 10, 20 and 50 years from now. This, too, can be a tough balance to strike because immediate needs, quick successes and pet projects sometimes look more appealing. But I have never shied away from taking on the big and difficult issues. Oftentimes, I have to make decisions with imperfect information about topics that have ramifications for many decades down the road. I advocated for deliberate caution at the airport, have implored the BOCC to be a problem solver on the entrance to Aspen (exit to Pitkin County!) and am intimately involved in the discussion about a jail facility that upholds our values for the next 30 years. When making these decisions, I ask myself if we are moving to the best possible future where we are protecting our incredible natural resources and rural character; stopping the worst impacts of growth; and fostering the opportunity for all residents to thrive.
When I look into the future of the next four years, and the vision for the next 50 years, I see a Pitkin County where we have buoyed workers and families to be able to thrive and contribute to our community by being able to live near, or travel to work easily and affordably; where we have stopped incremental growth from eliminating our rural lands, wilderness and wildlife habitats, and where we can continue to have a strong and healthy year-round community that is intentionally supported and succeeding. As I look into this future, I intend to be a person who has contributed to making our community stronger than it is now, while preserving the qualities that we all cherish. I hope to do this work as your county commissioner for the next four years. Thank you for your shared vision and your vote!
Kelly McNicholas Kury is the incumbent seeking another term as Pitkin County commissioner.