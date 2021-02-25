I’m new in town — a COVID-19 refugee from New York, America’s other elite transient town. We have cost of living, lack of street parking, and square footage of retail space dedicated to Prada in common, but the similarities quickly run dry beyond that. While you all were shredding epic gnar last Wednesday, I spent five hours looking for Maldon Salt. If you don’t know what that is, it’s white, flakey, expensive, and always in ample supply among people who think they have taste. For those of you who are snorting a line and nodding right now, nope, not that.
Now, let me be clear ... I’m not a New Yorker of significance. There’s nothing “Red Mountain” about me. I’m just a garden variety, cavernous a-hole who has already noticed some of your fashion trends that we in Brooklyn call “2016.” And I complain everyday at 8:45 am about the lack of great coffee in your town. Honestly, in a place that has world-class everything else, how do you not have a pretentious barista who takes themselves more seriously than Thom Yorke?
I know, I know: Pump the brakes, East Coaster, and get with the vibe. Well, what do you expect? I’ve lived my life at sea level. Literally. So in this place, that measures itself in vertical feet above the rest of the world, I am most definitely a fish out of water. Especially the fluffy, white, frozen water that is the entire anatomy of this town. I was a good skier, until my first day skiing with one of the locals. “Too much weight in the heels.” “Too rigid in the bumps.” “Too upright. Too tight.” I thanked him for the terse pointers, but reminded him that I have strong fundamentals and form. “No, you really don’t,” he replied. And thus concluded our first lesson, which I didn’t even know I had signed up for, and set me back eight to 10 years, according to the PSIA manual.
Go ahead and cast judgment right about now. Believe me, I deserve it. Not because I stroll down Hyman wearing vintage Jordan 3s, or because I have honked my horn in the City Market parking lot. But, because in the space of the past few months, I lost my father, my marriage and my job. And only one of them I can blame on COVID. In New York I was the executive creative director of a proud advertising agency. In Aspen, I start tomorrow as a rental cashier at one of the shops in spitting distance of the gondy. They say New York is the heavyweight champion of humbling you, but it’s got nothing on the aspensnowmass.com job board.
I’m currently a bit of a disaster, which is what brought me to your fabled mountain. This mountain is a metaphor, and it’s not a subtle one. The Goliath to my divorced, unemployed, existentially unravelled, white-privileged, Maldon salt-loving David. I need that mountain to get me up, to make me unclinch, to help me let go. I need the mountain to make me feel better than the past year with all of its George Floyds, California fires, Capitol stormings, divorces and deaths made us all feel.
But better happened, before I ever set an over-cranked boot on the mountain. You see, as a New Yorker, I love a good newspaper. Especially one with what I surmise is a relatively liberal attitude. It gives my delusions of intellectual superiority just the right bite, after all. The first thing I read in the Aspen Daily News was an optimistic column by Lorenzo Semple about all this town has been through, and hope for the coming year. I didn’t know anything about your community, other than the Snowmass mayor’s ability to insert a shoe into his mouth, the Face-to-6 run, and the lack of an obnoxiously over-crafted Americano. And now here’s this sun-damaged, ski bum columnist with a hippie’s rose-colored take on everything singing songs of optimism in the local rag. But now that I’ve gotten to know Lorenzo, and Aspen a little bit... the humbling thing is, he’s right.
I have done nothing to curry favor with any of you 7,24 … Aspenians? Aspenites? Buckaroos? And my skiing has probably had the opposite effect for a few dozen of you. But I have been met with kindness, curiosity, and unconditional inclusivity within this very exclusive community. Many of you have different social and political opinions than I do, and not once has it even come up. I’ve even bonded with a few of you lovely strangers by breaking a law or two, but that’s for another column at another time.
This town is nothing like New York, aside from the oversize SUV’s double parking on a Friday night on the busiest block in town. I left 9 million kind, well-intentioned, self-consumed maniacs who demand good coffee behind. I landed a world away, among a few thousand kind, well-intentioned, bloviating elitists who demand good snow. They make me feel some of Lorenzo’s optimism. They make me feel like I can ski that mountain one of these years. I’m exactly where I don’t belong. And it feels pretty epic.