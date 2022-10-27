I am writing today to encourage you to vote for Adam Frisch to represent the great people of Colorado’s Third Congressional District. As someone who has spent many years in Aspen, I got to know Adam personally, and I know he possesses the experience and demeanor to provide outstanding representation for CD3, the state of Colorado and our country. As the former U.S. ambassador to Canada, I witnessed firsthand the economic benefits of trade between Canada and Colorado. Canada is Colorado’s largest foreign trading partner. The current trade relationship brings in $1.6 billion to Colorado, which provides opportunity to keep and grow good-paying jobs for the people of the CD3.
In my career as a leader at Goldman Sachs, I managed a large international asset management business (that also employed a few constituents in CD3). At Goldman I saw firsthand that it was essential to find consensus among a variety of interests in order to facilitate growth and provide economic opportunity. As an ambassador to Canada, the need for consensus was even more vital to sustain mutually productive relationships. I also recognized that international trade was critical for providing local high-quality jobs in Colorado.
Adam has demonstrated the same consensus-building skills in his experience as an international businessman and in running a successful manufacturing business in Colorado. Adam knows a lot about job creation. As a city councilman, he demonstrated the ability to work with both parties to cut inflation, create local economic growth and jobs, and all the while make our communities safer and stronger.
In sharp contrast to Adam’s international business acumen and commitment to rural Colorado, his opponent demonstrates none of these traits. U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has spent over 600 days in Congress and has not sponsored a single piece of successful legislation. Her voting record is atrocious, having voted against legislation that would help veterans, senior citizens and cancer patients, and often breaking with her own party to vote against common-sense legislation.
In summary, Adam Frisch combines success in business with the ability to find consensus among competing interests. These traits will spur the government to improve economic opportunity while fighting inflation. He cares deeply for the people of the Western Slope and understands what needs to be done to protect Colorado’s resources, reduce out-of-pocket expenses, and grow the middle class by creating good-paying jobs and economic opportunity. Adam will faithfully represent the interests of Colorado’s 3rd District, but only if you vote for him.
Bruce Heyman is a former U.S. ambassador to Canada.