“Growth is good.” It sounds a lot like something Gordon Gekko would say; however, in Aspen’s case, we are not the profiteer who values the dollar more than the destination. There is an enormous amount of value in our Aspen brand. People from all over the country and the world visit Aspen for what has been built here. Some come for the slopes, some for the scene, while others come to start a career, raise a family and in doing so helped build the Aspen brand.
I’m Mark Reece; Aspen called my name to build a better life — helping build the brand was unknown to me until more recently. I am running for Aspen City Council so I can invest in our brand, grow our brand, and protect it for future generations to come.
How do we grow without damaging the brand? For starters, we stick to our guns when it comes to commercial development. Developers want a piece of Aspen because they know it is valuable, there is absolutely no reason we should give variance, or use taxpayer dollars to keep their project here. Aspen, we hold all the cards so why are we sometimes so easily bluffed? Our brand is valuable, and we can use that leverage to protect our publicly funded dollars.
Without local small businesses, the owners, and the people they employ, Aspen is just another high-end shopping mall with little personality or charm. The working families of Aspen create a vibe that is our brand. I will work for you and advocate for a more friendly environment for local small businesses, yes we need the millions of tax dollars generated from the high-end retailers and people do come here for that, but business ownership is challenging enough as it is with most going under within five years due to natural cause. You pour COVID into that mix and you have a deadly concoction for our Aspen brand. We must reinvest back into our small business community.
We also need to build more affordable housing and go in with a plan. We cannot dole out ideas while continuing to build with no end in sight, it is not sustainable. We need to make enforceable rule changes before APCHA ends up with another 500 to 1,000 units that have no more movement or turnover than the 3,000-plus units we already have. Look up the definition of insanity, we need a new plan.
We also need to find positive ways to incentivize current APCHA participants who can move up the ladder to do so and help those who are willing to move out of the program do so when able. We need a plan. There are some great land use ideas and money-saving solutions out there that need to be explored before we break any new ground for high density projects.
Increase the revenues while reducing spending, invest in money making projects that also preserve Aspen’s heritage. Do we really want tax dollar eating monsters like the Rio Grande building and the accompanying “Jail Trail?” Let’s build our brand and plan the Aspen way. Let’s ensure our elected officials have the tools to make the local government function better for our needs.
In the 1880s we had silver, in the 1950s we had Walter Paepcke, and 70 years later we look toward an uncertain future filled with difficulties that almost all stem from growth, lack or planning or big egos.
The next decade will determine if we move forward and belong in the company of silver and Paepcke or pass the same lingering issues we have encountered from growth to the next generation. I am Mark Reece; I will plan and invest in protecting the Aspen brand so many of you have worked so hard to build.
Eight candidates, including Mark Reece, are running for two Aspen City Council seats. The election is March 2.