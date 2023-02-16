It has been an honor to serve on your Aspen City Council these past three-plus years and to serve our community on innumerable boards, commissions, projects and nonprofits prior to and during that time.
I am proud we have made meaningful progress on many issues. On housing, for instance, we delivered a first-of-its-kind “housing strategic plan” with 14 unique intervention points to improve the housing we have and create more. We can and should do all of that, and my central observation on council is that we cannot solve our communities’ greatest challenges with the approach we currently have.
We will need to move out of policy frameworks designed to address the challenges of the 1980s and into new policy frameworks that can deliver what our community needs today. My campaign is centered on three bold, specific and achievable systems-level policy solutions to deliver the future we want. I wrote a piece that appeared Monday in The Aspen Times, framing how to digest them and I suggest you read that first. This article is, No. 1, on housing and “the case for a vacancy tax;” No. 2, “the case for a people-first downtown core;” and No. 3, “the case for an office of government innovation.” All are readable at skippyforaspen.com.
Our current model for affordable housing is predicated on growth, contributes to an unaffordable business environment and cannot meet our needs. A new “development neutral” model based on a vacancy tax, buy-downs and developer partnerships can repopulate and re-integrate the free market, deliver multiple Lumberyards of housing without laying a single brick, save the taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars, improve business affordability and reduce traffic and construction. This is why you should consider it:
We are in the worst housing crisis in Aspen’s modern history. Neither lifties nor lawyers can afford free-market housing, and our community is at risk. Our current model responded to the conditions of the 1970s and ’80s when it was created. It no longer fits the reality of today and cannot deliver the housing we need.
I propose we transition from the “tax-and-build” model that has delivered nearly 3,200 units for our community to a new “development-neutral” model that delivers affordable housing without growth and new development in a sustainable and environmental manner.
Aspen’s workforce housing program was created to solve the problem of the mid-1970s and 1980s: New commercial buildings drove new job generation. This is no longer the case, and our system comes with downsides.
New affordable housing units are only created when there is growth. Either development happens, which requires the creation of AH, or RETT dollars are spent to build new AH, both growth.
Public servants’ fiduciary obligations incentivize AH units to be higher density and further from the core, creating sprawl and traffic while segmenting our community.
Fees and costs on commercial development and business get passed on to the consumer and contribute to a downtown inaccessible by those living in AH, eroding connection and sense of place.
The financial engine of this model cannot deliver the housing we need, period. The Lumberyard project will utilize nearly all city housing funds for a decade and deliver fewer bedrooms than we risk losing to expiring deed restrictions.
The problem now is displacement. Previous “naturally occurring free-market” housing has been displaced by STRs and vacant investment properties at an increasing rate over the past several decades. Rising free market real-estate values have demanded our affordable system absorb workers at increasingly higher incomes. A workforce housing program envisioned for one generation of workers has evolved into a community housing program that serves three generations, including workers, children and retirees who built our community.
Slightly more than two-thirds of our free-market homes are now vacant investment properties; 28% are STRs. There is overlap. We have a housing problem, not a house problem.
We should enact a residential vacancy tax, which must be adopted by voters, and use it for nongrowth housing. The city of Vancouver enacted an “Empty Homes Tax” in 2017. Owners could choose to pay an annual tax based on their assessed value or house a qualified worker to avoid the tax completely. Within three years, 20% of their vacant homes had at least one qualified worker living in them. Those who chose to pay the fee generated millions in revenue to create affordable housing. (For more information, visit vancouver.ca/home-property-development/empty-homes-tax.aspx.)
Enforcement is easy and cheap. Residents prove their primary status with two or more common documents, such as voter or vehicle registration, tax returns or utility bills. Each year, every owner signs a legal affidavit informing the city if their unit is a primary residence, vacant or providing a tenant worker for qualification. The city does random audits. If an owner is caught lying, their annual tax is 60% higher than if they had been truthful.
If the same percentage of vacant homes in Aspen chose to house just one worker, we would effectively build The Lumberyard project in three years without laying a single brick and saving taxpayers $400 million.
Dollars generated from those paying the vacancy tax should be specifically deeded to “development-neutral” housing creation. Specifically, we should:
● Put money in local workers’ hands to buy down existing free-market units in exchange for a forever deed restriction.
● Put money in developers’ hands so that a 100% affordable project earns equal or better returns than an empty spec home.
In scenario A, workers get housing, and the community gets a forever deed restriction now, with zero building, for less money than building new. In scenario B, developer and city interests are aligned, and we put private dollars to work for community needs.
In this way, we move from a condition of losing housing each year with increasingly lights-off neighborhoods to one with increasing residency and lights-on vibrancy with no new development square footage. AH will reintegrate into the fabric of our community, filling in the donut hole and reducing sprawl and traffic.
As this program spins up, we can begin removing old and now-unnecessary taxes and fees on local businesses and developers, making the downtown core more accessible again. One day we may even remove the real estate transfer tax.
We should set the residency requirement low, perhaps three months, to target true investment properties and not punish longtime second homeowners who are critical to the fabric of our community.
Aspen real estate has relatively high and reliable financial returns, often outperforming other asset classes. A 1% tax rate will not meaningfully reduce its relative value to its owners but can deliver all the housing we need to reach our 60% of workforce goal within 20 years without new growth. As formally free-market lots become deed restricted, the increased scarcity of remaining free-market will drive up their value. Owners may even profit net-net.
This model is not perfect. No model is. It responds to our time. It hurts local businesses less. It encourages a remixing of the community. It reduces traffic and construction. It helps the environment. It embraces the development community. It requires no growth. It can actually deliver the housing we need.
We should start this conversation now and begin the transition slowly, judiciously and carefully in the coming years, approved by the voters. We can house our full community and maintain our values: We just need a new model. Let’s start now.
Other policy solutions can be found on my campaign website, skippyforaspen.com
Skippy Mesirow is an Aspen City Council member who is seeking reelection.