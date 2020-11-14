The drama unfolding with APCHA attempting to evict people from their homes during a pandemic is an astounding failure to deliver justice to the community they serve. This includes a mother of two — who the housing “authority” itself does not contest was a worker in the valley who needed affordable housing but who didn’t have enough supporting documents to prove she worked a sufficient number of hours.
Yes, she was a single mother trying to care for two little kids. Yes, you could try inserting compassion, understanding, shame, etc. But how many folks in Aspen have worked under the table or not reported tips? How many of those folks are in the affordable housing system? How many APCHA employees, board members, lawyers and consultants might have benefited from the housing program at some point and not obeyed every rule, all of the time? Just how invasive do you want the housing authority to be? Because you could be the next victim of arbitrary injustice.
Ms. Bolerjack is in good standing with the IRS, and she’s never missed a payment on the APCHA housing she legally purchased, where she lives with her children. Meanwhile, APCHA caught a different woman renting her housing out on short-term housing websites — an egregious offense in comparison to anything Ms. Bolerjack did, and certainly worse than Mr. Mulcahy’s offense of working on his own house instead of at a mansion on Red Mountain or like a faithful, uniformed soldier of the Aspen Skiing Co. That work, or his work as an artist, didn’t qualify, according to the housing authorities. Processing sewage and dumping the collective medication of one of the richest towns on earth does, on the other hand, qualify as work. Good lord, you can get paid for culling animals as long as you work for the department of wildlife, but hey, it’s an honor system I guess.
If you put this young mother through this, should you not audit all of the people in her category? This isn’t just arbitrary “justice;” this is injustice. The woman who flagrantly broke the rules has been allowed to pay a fine. APCHA says this is somehow OK while they are attempting to kick other homeowners out because “it was a different board.”
Well, sorry, crew, you sort of made a mess for yourselves. How can you expect the rest of this little village to believe that you can justify kicking these people out of their homes for more minor offenses than you have now given someone else a fine for and allowed to stay in your housing program?
Take your time.
Let’s look at the words of Mike Kosdrosky himself, former APCHA executive director, in last month’s paper: “We under subsidized the lower income households in this program, and we arguably over subsidize middle- and higher-income households. We need to turn affordable housing on its head.”
What does that mean, exactly, “turn it on its head?” Does that mean we need to overhaul this insane program immediately and rebuild it from the ground up, with a set of ethics and priorities that solves problems instead of creates them?
APCHA has 2,900 housing units in its program. The town had a permanent population of about 7,000, last I checked, so what exactly is going on? How many of the occupants, renters, owners of APCHA housing have obeyed all the rules all the time?
But this arbitrary application of punishments for infractions makes it seem to the lay person that it is APCHA that should be kicked out of this program, not the victims of their injustices. Maybe it’s time APCHA bought back all its housing units and then made it 100% rental so they were not playing with people’s credit, their very hope for the American Dream, the homes they’ve built, improved, lived in? If you want to play so cruelly with people, why don’t you make them sign leases instead of ownership contracts? Imagine the interest Ms. Bolerjack has been paying to keep that place all these years, and you want to take it all away from her after you’ve set a precedent of allowing far worse behavior and contravention of your rules to be punished by a fine by someone else?
Please consider what you are doing and what precedent this recent board decision has set before you put our sheriff’s deputies’ lives at risk trying to evict people from homes you allowed them to lawfully purchase and, in one case, build while telling him that didn’t count as work. These are still their homes, according to their lenders, their friends, their parents, their communities. Certainly rules should be followed, but the housing authority is certainly testing the “A” in their name. You would discredit these people who are in your housing program by kicking them out when you know other infractions have gone unpunished and egregious contraventions of the rules have been met with a slap-on-the-wrist fine — which was a fraction of the profits made from that infraction.
So, what are you going to do about this? City council people, mayor, townsfolk: what are we going to do about this? What if you were Sonya Bolerjack?
Andrew Scott is a resident of Old Snowmass.