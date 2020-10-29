Climate change is here, and it’s time for the influential, caring, wealthy and outdoor-loving people of Aspen to do something about it. In the absence of any federal policy on carbon, it is up to the most powerful among us to address this global, humanitarian and extremely personal issue.
In the past couple of months, 5.8 million acres have burned down in California, Oregon and Washington. Over 400,000 acres have burned in Colorado, and the largest fire this state has seen just exploded a couple of days ago, up to more than 208,600 acres as of today. We’ve had almost no rain — and this is not a “cyclical drought.”
For Aspenites, our high-altitude paradise is barely a refuge anymore. This summer, our valley has hosted COVID-19 refugees from New York, Miami, Chicago and Houston, to name a few, and climate refugees from San Francisco and Seattle. On Labor Day, I hiked to Cathedral Lake, inhaling the smoke through my virus-protective mask. Regardless, I got a skull-breaking headache and sore throat that lasted two more days. For weeks, we weren’t safe indoors or outdoors: indoors, COVID lurked. Outdoors, smoke from area wildfires presented a more visible affront to our respiratory systems.
In the five years since the Paris Agreement was ratified, the global agreement to address climate change, big banks have increased their lending to fossil fuel exploration, shipping and production by $2.7 trillion.
It’s that money that’s fueling the fires that are burning down our world.
Lucrative business practices and environmental stewardship are not, nor should they be, mutually exclusive. It’s time we use our influence to ask our banks to stop funding the most egregious fossil fuel expansion projects: new exploration, drilling, pipelines and plants.
Surprisingly, the personal influence of high-net-worth individuals and families (HNWI) is an under-utilized resource in the fight against climate change.
We (I will say “we” here because I am one) have regular interactions with our bankers for wealth management and business needs. We are social peers — bankers dine, hike, ski and play golf with their clients. Banks sponsor art shows like Art Basel Miami, where they offer their clients access to early viewings and lounges so that everyone can mingle. In short, it’s good business to befriend and engage wealthy clients.
Which means that if an HNWI has a complaint, banks will listen. Until now, wealthy people, as a class, haven’t been actively involved in the climate fight. Extreme wealth is certainly a buffer against world problems, after all. But as we have seen with COVID, whether your holdings are in real estate, hotels, restaurants and clubs, insurance, automobiles, banking, lending or retail, extreme disruption will affect us all.
Last month, the Commodity Futures and Trading Commission, or CFTC, released a report stating, “Climate change poses a major risk to the stability of the U.S. financial system and to its ability to sustain the American economy.” This is the starkest warning to date by a U.S. financial regulator over the stresses that markets will face from climate change.
My family owns a substantial amount of real estate in South Florida. Although Miami-Dade County has managed to dodge the ever-more intense hurricanes of recent years, that luck won’t continue. Values and sale rates of homes in lower-lying regions of Florida have been declining, The New York Times reports. Hurricanes Michael and Dorian wreaked $30 billion in damages in the state in two years. According to Citizens Insurance CEO Barry Gilway in a Forbes interview, Florida insurers saw a profit of almost $800M in 2014 dwindle to a net loss of $340M in 2019.
Wealthy people travel — a lot. And the climate crisis impacts air travel. Increased and unpredictable storms ground and delay flights more frequently and at all times of year. In the past, April flights to Florida have experienced easy weather; last April, my flight was delayed by storms and then ultimately canceled, causing me to miss an important conference. Even private planes can’t negotiate with Mother Nature.
It’s time to pressure the banks that fund the industries that exacerbate the problem. Just as you would use all your power to stop a neighbor from building a tall building that will block your view, we should be asking our bankers to stop funding businesses that are ruining ours.
Like any other business, banks respond to public and investor pressure. The current campaign led by the Gwich’in Steering Committee and partners — the Sierra Club and Rainforest Action Network — to pressure banks to cease funding drilling in the Arctic Refuge has successfully secured commitments from two dozen worldwide banks, and five of the six major U.S. banks. At this point, funding options for Arctic drilling projects are so greatly reduced that Alaskan politicians are worried, so much so that they have petitioned President Trump to punish banks that won’t lend for these projects.
The private prison business has also suffered due to public and investor pressure on the banks. Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and others have divested from private prison and corporations like GEO Group and CORE Civic, Inc. are having trouble with their debt.
The grassroots efforts of Stop the Money Pipeline — a joint project of RAN, the Sierra Club, 350.org and others — has successfully pressured JPMorgan Chase to question their investments in fossil fuels. JPMorgan Chase, the largest U.S. bank and the biggest funder of fossil fuels, recently announced it will be making plans to align itself with a net-zero trajectory for 2050. The institution announced its “plan” to make a plan to talk about the carbon emissions of their investments. It’s a start, but they said nothing about actually doing something now — like committing to no more funding to new high-carbon fossil fuel projects.
The climate crisis will impact us, our children and grandchildren in catastrophic ways we cannot fully predict. Our businesses are built over many years of hard work, sometimes generations. They maintain our lifestyles and our wealth. That is the gift we intend to hand down to our children and their children — the generations who are set to inherit the problem if we don’t change things now.
Rebecca Mirsky and I formed Our Part Foundation in 2019 with the specific objective of engaging people who were not yet in the climate fight. We learned that so little philanthropy goes to fight climate change — 1.5%. The communities of the greatest wealth and those experiencing sea level rise head on — Miami and New York, specifically — were barely engaged, if at all.
We soon learned that HNWIs have even more power than philanthropic donations: we have friends in high places. With our initiative, Banking for Climate, Rebecca and I are partnering with the Rockefellers’ BankFWD to engage wealthy individuals, families, businesses and foundations to pressure their banks.
We need everyone on our side. Just imagine if high net-worth individuals and families used all of their influence to come together and demand that their banks — the stewards of their wealth — stop lending to an industry that threatens the livelihoods, health and safety of our world, their children’s and grandchildren’s world. And everyone’s peace of mind.
We might be able to keep this place.
For more information about Banking for Climate and how to get involved, please reach out to us at www.our-part.org.