Happy new year! If you are reading this, then you care about leadership and personal and professional excellence. Since you care about these things, you have likely set some semblance of goals or resolutions for 2023. The question you must ask yourself is if your New Year’s resolutions amount to nothing more than a series of checklists that you may or may not be able to sustain during an entire year.
For example:
“I will work out five days per week: two cardio workouts, two weight workouts, one yoga workout.”
“I will cut out carbs and sugar from my diet. I will eat a salad for lunch and lean piece of protein for dinner.”
“I will call my parents twice every week.”
“We will eat as a family every night.”
These are good goals, but they are essentially checklists. Don’t get me wrong, checklists are important. But do we want to live our life by a checklist? Wouldn’t we rather live our life around a couple of behaviors that will make us better at everything we do and that would naturally incorporate elements of specific to-do’s?
For example, perhaps you concluded that you are falling short on diet, exercise and time with your family. It would be easy to write out exercise routines for every day of every week, a diet for every meal, and commit to dinner with your family every night. Over time, though, this becomes difficult to sustain because life happens, and you may not be able to check off every item on every list every day. Then you get frustrated because you are not living up to your resolution and you start to fall back into old habits.
But what if you focused on a behavior that would incorporate all the things in your life you have identified as important? What if you showed more commitment or dedication or discipline to your diet, exercise, and family? If you asked yourself throughout the day, “How am I showing commitment to my diet?” or “How am I showing discipline to my exercise?” or “How am I showing dedication to my family?” You could certainly use items on your checklist to track it. But what if circumstances dictated that you had to travel unexpectedly, or an emergency came up that took priority over everything else? What if you couldn’t get to the gym, cook your breakfast or eat dinner with your family tonight? Does that mean you get to abandon your commitment, dedication or discipline? Does it mean that you have failed?
Here is how focusing on the behavior, not the checklist, works better:
“I couldn’t get to the gym today like I planned because of an emergency at work. But, before bed I did 25 pushups, 25 squats and 25 sit-ups.” Because you focused on a behavior instead of a list of items or to-do’s you managed to take care of your physical self despite the circumstances at hand.
Apply this principle to everything in your life. At the end of every day, ask yourself if you performed your desired behavior and then be able to articulate how. “How did I show dedication today? I did not stop at McDonald’s today to eat the double quarter-pounder with cheese like I really wanted to. I had a piece of fish for lunch instead. I turned off my phone and the television and focused on having a wonderful dinner together with my family.”
Let’s take it even further. At the end of each day, ask yourself if you did your best to exercise your identified behaviors and grade yourself on your effort from a scale of 1-10. 1 is you showing no effort and 10 is your strongest effort. Here’s what it looks like:
For 2023 I will prioritize and COMMIT to (1) physical activity, (2) a healthy diet and (3) time with my family.
Now, at the end of each day, you ask yourself this question: “Did I do my best to prioritize and commit to physical activity?” Perhaps you score your effort as a 7 because you made it to the gym, but you cut your workout just a little short.
Then ask yourself the same question regarding your prioritization and commitment to a healthy diet and time with your family.
Scoring your effort allows for needed adjustments to be made as life throws you curveballs. It does not make it a zero-sum game. You can always judge your effort. In our exercise example above, you may score yourself a 9 because, although you didn’t make it to the gym as planned because of a work emergency, you prioritized and committed to exercise by getting in some pushups, squats and sit-ups before bed.
You get the point. So, try establishing a few strong behaviors for 2023 and watch how you get better at every aspect of your life. It is a simple principle to understand, but difficult to execute.
Welcome to leadership! Welcome to greatness! Welcome to making 2023 your best year ever!
Errol Doebler is a former Navy SEAL platoon commander, FBI terrorism investigator and founder of leadership consulting firm Leader 193 (Leader193.com). He can be contacted at Hello@Leader193.com.