January was one of the harder months we can remember. And the end of January in particular seemed to hit some new lows. Many foretellings of this pandemic have come to pass over the last 11 months. And even though we were warned that the cold days of winter and post-holiday period would be the hardest, we — and we think our community, too — faced it feeling depleted, without all the strength and resourcefulness with which we normally would address adversity.
Recent weeks have revealed the weakness we are all feeling and new cracks in our community have emerged. Factions have formed, leaving leaders and the public pitted against each other and regretful words passed divisively. We will remember the last few weeks as a dark chapter.
Stress seems to run in all directions right now, even as the degrees of suffering are not the same for everyone. Undoubtedly, some are suffering physically and materially to a greater degree than others. And for each person individually, whatever struggle they bear is an intimate one.
We hope as the days continue to grow longer, as spring grows closer, that these fissures begin to heal and close. Despite the difference of opinion on our board and in the community at large, these different positions have come from a place of caring for our community and each other. Our community is not accustomed to tumultuous times of this magnitude. And although this pandemic has touched everyone in profound ways, we look forward to our community pulling together and moving forward together — as we always do after a difficult time. We are a community of deep empathy and strength, and we believe we will do everything we can to pull each other through.
From the difficulties of this pandemic, even despite some dissolution of trust, there are positive things that can emerge. The city, county and our nonprofits and business community are more engaged with each other than ever. Solving other problems together should be easier to accomplish than before. Knowing the strengths, weaknesses and variations in our economy gives us more insight into how to strengthen the safety net. The way we work has changed drastically, creating energy efficiencies and new ideas on how to meet our climate goals.
Everyone is more knowledgeable than ever about the spread of communicable disease, and our vulnerabilities to other diseases like measles can be minimized. We await faster production of vaccines so it can be safer to get our kids back to school consistently and for our seniors to reemerge safely in the community.
We still have a ways to go together before this difficult period is over. We truly hope that the darkest times are now past and we are ever closer to being together again. Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman shared this inspiration with us: “There is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.”
Kelly McNicholas Kury is the chair of the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners; Greg Poschman is a county commissioner and the vice-chair of the Pitkin County Board of Health.