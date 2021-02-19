As local farmers and proponents of a strong local food system, we wanted to take a moment to offer additional views in response to the Aspen Daily News article written by Megan Tackett on Feb. 11 (“Complaint filed against Glassier Open Space agriculture leaseholder decision”).
The Pitkin County Agricultural Lease program is a breakthrough model demonstrating how public lands can be used to support and nurture strong local food systems, in addition to balancing public use and recreation. As local farmers, we have already seen an expansion of local produce grown, sold and equitably distributed throughout the valley thanks to these initiatives.
Many local farms currently operate through Pitkin County Open Space leases or publicly owned land. In addition to the farmers’ market booths, CSA program, and farm stands, this has allowed programs like Seniors Matters and the Farm to Food pantry program (which this year expanded greatly with COVID relief funds) to provide thousands of pounds of local produce and meat to food banks and food insecure seniors throughout the valley.
Finding land with a long-term lease, water rights, productive soil and the ability to establish farm infrastructure can prove difficult in our valley and state. We applaud the county on receiving multiple qualified applications for the Glassier lease area; it confirms the popularity and need for expansion of the program as well as the trust it has garnered among local farmers, especially young, aspiring farmers.
Our local food economy continues to grow and provide opportunities for farmers and ranchers thanks to this program, as well as serve as a model for how to interactively and productively use public lands while offering an option for generational farmers to protect their agricultural heritage.
We support an investigation into the leaseholder process to ensure it is a fair, equitable and thought-out lease process if it is deemed necessary. We believe that increased transparency and accountability are always positive steps forward. We know that several proposals were submitted that contained a diversity of ideas and expertise. We support the county in their decision-making process to ensure that the selected applicant is aligned with the goals of Pitkin County Open Space and Trails.
Most of the farming community in the Roaring Fork Valley has interacted with the selected applicant, Alyssa Barsanti. We want to take a moment to highlight the hard work, dedication and expertise that Ms. Barsanti has given to this valley. For the last six years, she has worked at the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES) as Agriculture Manager of Rock Bottom Ranch. She has led as the President of the Roaring Fork Farmers and Ranchers and has worked to support many of the farmers in our community. We believe Barsanti’s practices and proposal to be beneficial to the regeneration of soils and habitat on the Glassier property.
As local farmers who have seen Barsanti grow in the farming community at her role at Rock Bottom Ranch, we applaud and fully support her decision to take this daunting next step to start her own business as a farmer and rancher, as well as support the county’s decision to award the lease to Marigold Livestock.
As farmers working to strengthen our local food economy, we thank Pitkin County for prioritizing nutrient dense, local food and our valley’s agricultural heritage. Happy eating!
Ben Armstrong, Jason Smith, Sara Tymczyszyn, Harper Kaufman, Mariah Foley, Jennifer Ghigiarelli, Katie Hunter, Marieta Bialek, Marj Perry and Bill Fales, Diana Alcantára, Kallie Hyer, Christian La Bar, Jimmy Dula, Abby Zlotnick, Dalene Barton
The views expressed in this letter are presented from individuals and do not necessarily represent the views of the organizations that they represent.