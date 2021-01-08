My name is Kimbo Brown-Schirato, and I am running for city council. I grew up in Johannesburg, South Africa, studied business and economics at the University of Cape Town, came to Aspen-Snowmass for a post-university ski season in 2004-2005 and effectively never left. A 16-year resident of the Roaring Fork Valley, I have lived in Snowmass Village, owned a home at the height of the housing crisis in Carbondale and, a week before my daughter was born, moved to Aspen after winning the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority lottery.
I met my husband, Jason Schirato, on Day 1 of Job 1 in Season 1, and we’ve been together since. After a few years of J-1 and H2B visas in the hospitality industry (Silvertree Hotel, Blazing Adventures and the Timbers Club), I received my green card by marriage and got my first job at an Aspen nonprofit: Aspen Youth Experience, now merged with the Buddy Program. It was a short-lived stint, due to the prevailing 2008 recession. I then started working at Obermeyer Asset Management — now Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel — where I manage client service and help our clients navigate their complex financial lives. In addition to my full-time job, I help my husband run our small business, Aspen Custom Vans, building and renting camper vans for clients all over the United States.
After losing my dad suddenly in 2010, I experienced first-hand how this town and greater valley rallies around each other when needed, and I realized just how special this place and its people are. I became a U.S. citizen shortly thereafter and sponsored my mom’s green card. She now lives happily in a retirement village in Carbondale.
In an effort to make a difference in the community, I engaged with various nonprofits and young professional boards (Room to Read Aspen Chapter, Springboard Aspen, etc.). I then started a young- professional volunteer organization that helped high school seniors apply to college by guiding them through essay and resume writing. Over the course of four years, we worked with seniors in Aspen, Basalt and Carbondale.
I was recruited to join the Aspen Community Foundation board at the height of its Cradle to Career planning efforts. I am keenly aware of the struggles individuals and families endure from Aspen to Parachute on a daily basis to just barely survive — there are large problems in our greater valley, and we need to apply big thinking to help solve them.
I am a founding member of the Aspen Next Generation Advisory Commission, which advances the policy interests of the 18- to 40-year-old demographic who either live or work in Aspen. Critical issues for this group are housing, child care and access to career advancement opportunities. It was during this time that I understood that effective policy could bring positive results to the lives of our community members.
I joined the Planning and Zoning Commission in early 2020 to learn more about Aspen’s complex land-use code and built environment.
My experience in the nonprofit and public space would benefit our community. My perspective living the commuter life for a decade gives me the real experience of the challenges much of our working population must endure on a daily basis to service our economy.
Finally, I’m a working mom of a preschooler, and I live the day-to-day experience of finding and affording high-quality child care. As a young family, we were lucky enough to find an infant spot in 2017, but I know that’s not everyone’s story; at the time, the waitlist for infant spots was about 50 families.
If elected to council, I will represent a demographic that lacked direct representation for decades: a full-time working mother of a young child who lives in APCHA housing.
I want our town to be the best place for people to visit, and what makes that possible is that locals continue to live here and thrive. I want us to be the national leader in creating an environment that ensures our mountain resort community fosters equity and stability. I want our leaders to have a shared vision with the community about what we wish for our children and grandchildren, and then do the work and make the hard decisions to lay the groundwork to get us there.
If you elect me as your representative, I will forcefully champion:
— Child care solutions. We can achieve better support of our working parents’ and our children’s needs. We must address infant capacity issues, find a way to deliver universal child care and find better solutions for our missing middle class.
— Affordable housing. The affordable housing system is an incredible program, and it is failing to meet our community’s needs. I am committed to ensuring we house our community despite the politics. We must establish agreement on the number of units we want to deliver and commit to delivering them in a set timeframe. We must enact innovative housing solutions, public-private partnerships, address the “missing middle,” look into adopting models that work in other similar communities, lean into density with great design, utilize our current stock more effectively and improve governance/process efficiencies. We know the solutions. I will be a leader who chooses to enact them.
In conclusion, we need a culture of possibility, in which we share a community vision and move past our decades of “no” and embrace “yes.” Yes to new opportunities. Yes to trying things and investing in the future we want. I will lead us to where we want to go, un-stymied by politics or fear of failure, walking the walk and taking the bold action necessary. I will push to remove red tape, give our neighbors and businesses a hand up and simply ask all: “How can I be of service?”
I ask for your vote.