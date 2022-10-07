At an elevation of 9,200 feet, Colorado’s Camp Hale is no stranger to lofty views. Nor are the training grounds of the U.S. Army’s historic 10th Mountain Division any stranger to heroics.
During World War II, Camp Hale housed 170,000 soldiers of the elite division, whose alpine skills and bravery were instrumental to the Axis defeat. Upon returning home, many of these troops came back to the Rockies and launched what is now Colorado’s booming ski industry, creating the backbone of Colorado’s recreational economy.
The Tenmile Range and Camp Hale are a site where some of our nation’s greatest traits are enmeshed into the landscape: courage, fortitude and boldness. Despite its venerated history, Camp Hale sits at a crossroads of U.S. public lands policy. While currently designated as a Formerly Used Defense Site and located on national forest land, the area needs permanent protection to preserve the living legacy of Colorado’s past and ensure that future generations are able to recreate there.
To accomplish this, Senator Bennet sponsored the CORE Act, which would designate Camp Hale and the surrounding area as a National Historic Landscape. Currently, the CORE Act, which passed in the House, is stalled in the Senate due to party-line politics. Thus, Camp Hale remains unprotected and unacknowledged in Washington, despite support from local county commissioners, veterans’ groups, Colorado Sens. Bennet and Hickenlooper and Reps. Crow, DeGette, Neguse and Perlmutter.
The solution here is clear: President Biden should use his authority under the Antiquities Act to designate the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument. Congress passed the Antiquities Act in 1906 and since then, 18 presidents — nine Democratic and nine Republican — have established 158 national monuments. The Antiquities Act is responsible for protecting many of our most-iconic and treasured public lands and waters, including lands that ultimately became Grand Canyon, Olympic, Zion and Grand Teton national parks.
With wide support within Colorado, the Biden administration can advance its stated goal of supporting community-based conservation by designating Camp Hale a national monument. Protective outcomes achieved under the Antiquities Act can ensure more equitable access to nature; address the climate crisis; support the Colorado economy; restore America’s biodiversity and wildlife; honor our 10th Mountain Division veterans; and reckon historic relevance with today’s conservation initiatives. The value of this land and this decision is clear; all that remains is to act upon it.
Shoren Brown is the interim executive director of The Conservation Alliance. Brown was the architect of the federal campaign to protect Bristol Bay, Alaska, and ran the national field program for the campaign that protected the Arctic National Refuge.
Penn Newhard is founder and co-CEO of Backbone Media located in Carbondale, CO. Backbone is a full-service marketing agency that works in conservation and brands focused on the here and the next.