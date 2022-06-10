I remember it like it was yesterday: a normal mid-December Friday morning in Aspen with benign ski conditions under overcast skies. Nonetheless, a friend of mine and I were still excited to be getting out on the hard-packed, early-season snow. Knowing the holiday season is right around the corner, these quiet early season mornings are important for the ski-junkie in me.
There was really nothing remarkable about the way the day started. My friend, Gavin, and I took a few Chair 3 laps before descending to the base of Aspen Mountain to get another top-to-bottom run in. It was in that gondola that the world I had grown so accustomed to, a peaceful world I perhaps took for granted came crashing all around me. No one or no single event can prepare you for the consequences of the text message I received on that normal Friday morning gondola ride.
My phone dinged with an incoming text alert. I’m sure at the time Gavin and I were just talking about our ski runs or discussing lunch plans at Zane’s when I glanced at the screen of my phone. The text was from my dad and read, “Dave, something’s going on at the school. A bunch of police cars just went flying by my shop.” The day was Dec. 14, 2012, and the normal Friday morning we were enjoying here in Aspen was a morning of horror and tragic loss in my hometown of Sandy Hook, Connecticut.
That morning, while we were complaining about icy conditions or dreading the influx of tourists converging on our little snowglobe of a town, a gunman entered Sandy Hook Elementary and opened fire, killing 20 schoolchildren and six adults in the building. While I didn’t lose anyone close to me in the events that transpired that day, I still suffered a major loss internally and I think it’s important to not only recognize the families when incidents like Uvalde or Buffalo or Boulder occur — but to consider everything the community as a whole is going through as well.
At the time of the Sandy Hook School shooting, I had been out of my childhood home for a few years already, having gone away to college and relocating to the mountains. But my college town and Aspen aren’t what make me, well, me. My sense of identity is eternally connected to being from Newtown/Sandy Hook (Sandy Hook is a small borough within the town of Newtown). The memories and achievements you experience in youth sports, the friends you make along the way, the summer nights with the neighborhood kids — those are the moments that, in my eyes, create my sense of identity. In the amount of time it took my dad to send me that text message and for me to get home to my apartment on Fifth and Main and turn on the news, that sense of identity was all but a thing of the past. Stripped away with the innocent lives lost that day while the world watched and mourned with us on TVs worldwide.
The quiet town that raised us was an international image of violence. Now, as we approach the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook School shooting, we’re still healing — along with countless other communities that have experienced this sense of damage since that Friday morning in December 2012.
It’s strange how your brain tries to protect you from traumatic events like this. I started off by saying how I recall learning about the shooting like it was just yesterday. In the aftermath of that day, and seeing a town and people you love with all your heart experience something so horrific, my memory gets a little fuzzy. You just go cold to it, numb. It’s an impossible event to process in a short amount of time. This is when I really began to battle my personal war with the outfall of that event. My friends here at this point heard the news and were beginning to check on me. Of course, everything is fine — I’m here in Aspen; I didn’t lose any friends or family in the shooting. So you just put on a strong face and move forward. But really, I was hurting, and I was hurting bad. I felt for the people of my community that had lost family. I felt for my town itself becoming the victim of such a horrendous act. But none of my friends had experienced anything like this. How are they supposed to relate? How are they supposed to understand what I’m feeling or experiencing?
In 2012, my story was uncommon, and there wasn’t anyone I could turn to, so I just kept it bottled up and moved on. Today, in 2022, this has become common. Hate and violence are common. My story and the 29,000 individual stories from my hometown are now common. Yet, nothing has changed and kids all over the United States are being dropped off at school by parents that hope they won’t become the next image of violence and hate for the world to mourn.
When these events occur, they retraumatize those of us that are connected to a similar tragedy. When I turn on the news, I relive the same feelings and emotions I felt on 12/14 (in town, the event is referred to as “12/14”). I know what those innocent people are thinking and what they are going through, and I know what the long road to healing looks like. I’m not sure you or your community ever truly recover — you learn to live with it. In my case, you learn to love your community even more than before, and you learn to rebuild your all-important sense of identity. News cycles come and go; in a few days we’ll likely be watching another neighborhood destroyed by violence from our living rooms. While you’re watching those families of victims struggle to come to terms with the news of the latest tragedy, remember that their community is no longer whole, and many of the victims of these events go beyond the lives that were taken so unfairly and abruptly.
I’m strong. I’m not looking for sympathy with this note. Not even close. I’m hoping to share my anecdotes on an event that shook my community to the core with the hope that someone reads this and understands their displaced feelings or emotions aren’t unnoticed. None of you that experience an event so tragic are left alone to deal with it by yourselves. Good people of the world are out there, and they’re willing to help.