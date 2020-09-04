A constant event in my life, particularly my childhood, was that every morning no matter the day, two newspapers would be on the counter when I came up for breakfast — both the Aspen Daily News and The Aspen Times. This seemingly random and uneventful occurrence is something I took for granted, or in all honesty, didn’t care much about.
They appeared in my sight long before I had any notion of news, and certainly before I ever thought I’d be writing in one of them. But their existence unconsciously impacted my understanding and relationship with the world around me.
Local news and local newspapers are a quintessential aspect of small towns, and their availability and prosperity are tied directly to the consciousness of the place in which they operate and serve.
There has been minimal discussion in the media and intellectual circles regarding the importance of local news. Margaret Sullivan, a journalist and media columnist for The Washington Post, recently published the book “Ghosting the News: Local Journalism and the Crisis of American Democracy.”
She lays out the disparaging truth of just how diseased local news journalism is and how the crisis is a numbing and massive detriment to our civilized society, contributing in large part to the decadence and corruption we now see playing out before our very eyes.
Since 2004, more than 2,000 American newspapers have closed shop. This is a frightening statistic, but much like the global climate crisis, many Americans are blinded by this issue’s severity.
In Aspen, we have two competing papers, an oasis compared to the “news deserts” millions of Americans find themselves in. Like many aspects of our town, we are relatively safe and remain unaffected by the economic and cultural rifts that plague large parts of the nation.
Yet, the significance of the crisis of local news weighs heavily on our nation and will, in the end, impact places as sheltered as Aspen. To quote Sullivan, “When local news fails, the foundations of democracy weaken. The public, which depends on accurate, factual information in order to make good decisions, suffers. The consequences may not always be obvious, but they are insidious.”
Access to local news and a robust regional journalistic presence may seem trivial in a place like Aspen. Yet, this culling may inform much of what we witness on a broader scale.
The loss of local news means citizens are less engaged in the political process, less informed, less likely to vote, and less likely to run for office. In other words, democracy starts to lose its foundation. If there is any way to explain what is happening in our current political climate, it may just be that. The core of our shared values and beliefs are being threatened from every angle, and there’s nowhere to go for honest, objective guidance.
The newspaper business model has collapsed, and the rise of online news sources that do not have to play by the same code of ethics or notions of journalistic integrity occupy a much larger slice of the pie when it comes to people getting their news. Demand for content is at an all-time high, yet ad-based revenue is at an all-time low. Facebook, Google and the rise of digital media have corrupted and killed the accountability and coverage local and regional news used to occupy.
What we are left with is a sensationalist media that manipulates our discourse for profit. The result is a slow-burning epidemic of misinformation and solipsism driven by an ever-rising tide of polarization meant to distance us from reality.
The paradox of writing about this in a local paper is not lost on me. However, if you consider yourself to be engaged and do not wish to sit idly by, this issue seems as relevant as any. All I ask is that you consider the cause and effect of what is happening before dismissing my screams into the void.
What makes a local paper so unique? Accountability is a good place to start. Watchdog local journalism that exposes corruption and keeps a place honest seems like it would be enough, but that is only a fragment of the local paper’s importance.
A local paper provides a sense of a common reality, ties a community together, and serves as a village square for people to share in their experience — something we have dramatically undervalued in our modern world.
My earliest memories of reading the local paper are all centered around ostensibly unimportant things. My sister and I fighting over the horoscope section, and arguments about astrology’s validity, coverage of local sporting events, and my dad forcing me to read articles on local politics for my home-schooled civics class.
Many people might argue that the function of local newspapers is outdated, but in a world where the “mainstream media” continually catapult us from one crisis to the next, it is paramount we reflect on and engage with our local community even if that only means reading the paper.
Free access to news and the accountability it provides may be our only hope for a course correction.
The Occasional runs occasionally in the Aspen Daily News, and features new and different voices.