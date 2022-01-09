Editor’s note: This letter was originally sent to the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners last week.
I wish to announce my retirement as Pitkin County clerk and recorder.
It has been my privilege to serve the Pitkin County community in leading the clerk and recorder’s office with the purpose and vision to strengthen organizational structures and support best practices through enhanced technology and appropriate legislation while providing excellence in customer service.
Over my tenure, the clerk and recorder’s office has improved services to the community and strengthened the organization to provide continuous improvement for the citizens of Pitkin County. The clerk’s office has built partnerships with community members, interest groups, vendors and our employees that allow us to deliver high-quality services, while implementing checks and balances and remaining astute to liability for the county organization and our community. Our elections service offers online registration and update capabilities, mail ballot voting, and voter service and polling centers. Our motor vehicles service offers multiple online capabilities. Our recordings service offers eRecording and has accomplished the ability to provide all imaged and recorded documents through online search and copy capability back to 1881.
In working with the Colorado County Clerks Association, we have negotiated legislation — reviewing impacts that affect operational processes, cost constraints, manpower and time limitations — to ensure sound and best practices for Coloradans and the reputation of the gold standard state in reference to elections.
Over the years, the clerk’s staff has focused on excellence in customer service by ensuring accessibility, accuracy, listening and partnering with our customers while educating them on the laws, processes and available options; therefore, individuals may make the best decisions. Staff strives to promote positive service, working as a team, and being accountable for the services the community seeks to transact, not only in the clerk and recorder’s office, but also in assisting community members in navigating services with other county departments. Staff has and will continue to provide service with care, thoughtfulness and positive energy.
I am extremely proud of the efforts our employees in elections, motor vehicles and recordings deliver. I know they should be proud of what they accomplish each day, and am tremendously grateful for the talent and expertise of every clerk and recorder’s office staff member.
A most rewarding aspect of serving as the clerk and recorder is the honor of working with community members whom I admire and respect, and from whom I have learned much. They have challenged me to provide the highest in standards, to continuously strive to do the right thing and to do it right for our community.
Many community members and industry partners have carved their names on my heart — including election judges, party chairs, motor vehicle and recording customers, fellow Colorado county clerks, secretary of state and Colorado Motor Vehicles staff, vendors, multiple Pitkin County employees, and most important, clerk and recorder’s office staff. And for that, I am appreciative and blessed; all have pushed me to be a better person. I wish the same opportunity for the next Pitkin County clerk and recorder.
In searching for my replacement, I appreciate that the BOCC will recruit, interview and appoint an individual, who may run in 2022; who possesses leadership acumen, administrative knowledge and ability; who is astute to maintaining excellence in customer service while directing and representing the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, organization and community.
It is a difficult decision to retire at this time, yet I feel is the right thing to do for me. In tendering my resignation, I anticipate my last day with Pitkin County to be effective April 1, depending on the transition with the newly appointed clerk and recorder.
It has been my pleasure to have served the Pitkin County community and I look forward to writing my third chapter in life on the retirement road ahead, spending more time with my husband, family and friends, hiking the many trails and hitting the slopes. Happy trails!
Janice K. Vos Caudill is Pitkin County’s clerk and recorder. Appointed to the position in 2005, she was first elected in 2006 and has been reelected every four years since.