You have two lives. The second begins when you realize you only have one.
I just heard this quote yesterday.
On Feb. 22 while working in the operating room, I received an alert that there was an active shooter at Aspen Middle School. There would be time to prepare before casualties started coming in. I focused on the patient in front of me who had just given birth to a beautiful healthy baby. We finished surgery as quick as possible.
Fifteen minutes later I joined the fray of doctors, nurses, emergency responders, all gathered in the emergency room. The trauma surgeons and ER docs were making team assignments. I went to the newly designated trauma room A. I checked the airway and resuscitation equipment; this would be my part in this as an anesthesiologist. We didn’t have any information about the ages or numbers of victims coming in. I laid out tiny breathing tubes of various sizes. It hit me hard that I would know these kids. I have one son in elementary school and one in middle school. It is a small community. These are faces I would have seen on the soccer field and at birthday parties. I would know their siblings and their parents. My eyes started to well up; I pushed it down to focus on the task at hand. There would be time for grief later. Right now, grief was an obstacle that would just get in the way of doing my part.
After the room was prepared, I joined a group of docs. We gathered around a radio, listening for any bits of information that would give us a heads up on what to prepare for. Other colleagues were on their way to help but were stuck in traffic. A deluge of concerned parents had clogged the roundabout. Who could blame them? The images going through my mind were the same as theirs.
I thought of the lonely two units of O-negative blood, the universal donor, we had available. Likely, we would have to divide these into parts so we could use them on multiple children. Hopefully, that would buy time for the surgeons to control the bleeding and for more blood to arrive. Another wave of sadness. I countered with a prayer for guidance for us to use these resources in the best way.
We were all there, ready, to perform our duties and skills where they were most useful. Every person was crucial. A local pediatrician and a nurse from another hospital had come in to help. The grace and professionalism in the room gave me comfort. We were gathered and organizing to move forward as one multifaceted organism. This sense of team was something I had not felt in this intensity since working in the big trauma centers in Philadelphia. It was different, though. The people coming in would not be strangers.
As the long hour progressed, the picture became less harrowing. The reality that this was a prank, an act of “swatting,” became clear. Relief, anger, gratitude took their turns filling my body.
I was able to get home from work in time to put my children to bed. I walked into their room to find them all smiles as my wife read them a book. My youngest yelled out with a grin, as he usually did, “Sleep next to me!” I gladly obeyed. I stayed with him until his breath transitioned to the peaceful rhythmic rest of the innocent. Gratitude dominated my thoughts. I slid gently out of the bed to write this, hoping for catharsis.
Fear and its promotion come from all sides in our society. I had just gotten a big personal dose of it, but it is always lurking. It assaults us through our government, and media; it seeps into our schools and places of work. It is propagated through our poor diets and our lack of connection to each other and to the earth itself. It preys on and cultivates loneliness. We live in fear of the other. The result: Anxiety grows at a quickening pace, affecting more of our children every year.
Thus far as a society, our responses to fear have only caused it to grow. How do we counter things like this? How do we “win” against this epidemic? For me right now, it is this: We need to live our second life, this one precious unique experience.
During this life, we have so many opportunities. The opportunity to find and foster connection with nature, friends, family, pets, work. To love. To appreciate our perceived enemies and be grateful for what they can teach us. They are our best mirrors. We can be kind to each other. We can be kind to strangers. I am not saying throw discernment out the window, but things like this happen because people have been made to be strangers. Disconnection and alienation breed acts of terrorism and violence, whether on a personal or national level.
Can you imagine school shootings happening, without the perpetrator or victim being created into “the other?” And gratitude. This opportunity is easy for me to overlook, but tonight it seems like the biggest part of the cure. Reasons to be grateful are everywhere if you practice looking for them. It is a shield against depression, anxiety, fear and hate. It is what I am going to double down on.
The gift in this day is that no one was hurt. Our children are alive, as they had been the day before and the day before that. Thanks to this incident, I can see and feel on a deeper level the preciousness of that. The value of life for them and myself. We will all die one day, and I will be mindful to not taint this great opportunity of living by instilling fear and anxiety in myself or my family.