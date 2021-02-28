I am the Mulcahy family attorney. I reside in Denver, but I have been following the local media coverage of the Mulcahys’ case since I was retained roughly two years ago. There are some important aspects of the Mulcahys’ case that have been lost in the local media coverage. These aspects impact not only the Mulcahys, but all residents in Pitkin County subject to APCHA’s administrative guidelines and oversight. The Mulcahys have asked me to write this letter to ensure these aspects are publicly known.
In Lee’s case there is no dispute that significant procedural violations occurred both at APCHA’s administrative enforcement level and, later, in state court when APCHA brought its lawsuit to force Lee to sell his home.
At the administrative level, pursuant to APCHA’s own regulations in effect at the time, APCHA was required to wait a full 60 days between issuing its first notice of compliance and issuing a notice of violation.
A notice of violation serves as the basis for forcing the sale of APCHA deed-restricted property and is particularly important because, pursuant to administrative agency law and APCHA’s regulations, if a notice of violation is not challenged with APCHA within 15 days, all right to contest it is lost. That is, the notice of violation becomes a final judgment by APCHA that cannot subsequently be reviewed by the courts. Courts are, instead, used as a subsequent mechanism to enforce that judgment.
In dealing with Lee, APCHA violated its own regulations, prematurely accelerated the notice of violation, and issued the notice of violation only 39 days into the 60-day waiting period. This acceleration occurred during the specific time period Lee was known by APCHA staff to be traveling out of state and, therefore, unlikely to receive the notice of violation.
Lee has always maintained he was not in violation of APCHA’s regulations. However, regardless of whether he was or was not in breach of those regulations, APCHA’s improper acceleration of the notice of violation deprived him of the full 60-day cure period he should have been entitled to. Moreover, the improper acceleration ended up depriving Lee of the ability to challenge the notice of violation at the administrative level because, due to his travels, the 15-day challenge period ran before he was able to contest it. Thus, the notice of violation became a final judgment.
APCHA then brought a lawsuit in state court to enforce APCHA’s final judgment and to obtain an order directing Lee to sell his home. However, two months before filing the state court lawsuit, APCHA amended its guidelines to remove any evidence of the 60-day-waiting-period requirement.
That is, being on the cusp of filing a lawsuit against Lee to enforce what was a prematurely issued and invalid notice of violation, APCHA amended its guidelines to remove the provisions showing that the notice of violation was, in fact, invalid. It’s unclear why APCHA changed those particular provisions at that particular time but, regardless, it had the effect of hiding that the notice of violation was invalid.
In state court, APCHA’s procedural irregularities continued. Lee represented himself, and APCHA, seeking as quick of a judgment as possible against Lee, violated essentially every single procedural requirement in the Colorado Rules of Civil Procedure designed to protect the rights of litigants.
In particular, despite being explicitly directed to do so, APCHA failed to serve a Delay Reduction Order on Lee which contained early case procedural information. APCHA failed to conduct a required early meet and confer conference with Lee to discuss case procedures and discovery. APCHA failed to provide required discovery disclosures to Lee, resulting in no discovery at all being provided in the case. APCHA failed to set a case management conference and none was ever held, important because the case management conference represents the only early procedural opportunity for a court to address the parties and ensure they are apprised of rights and case procedures. And, APCHA failed to file a required certificate of compliance attesting it had complied with all of its obligations under the applicable rule. These errors were not caught, and summary judgment was entered in favor of APCHA on the briefing. Lee was ordered to sell his home.
Analogizing what occurred in Lee’s case to a criminal proceeding, it would be similar to a defendant being issued a summons charging him with a crime; the defendant is then never arraigned or advised of his rights; the defendant then submits a written response to the summons denying the crime; the prosecution then submits written briefing asking the court to enter a conviction; the prosecution never provides discovery to the defendant, even though the prosecution has exonerating evidence; and, without ensuring the arraignment or advisal of rights takes place, the defendant is convicted based on that written briefing.
As indicated above, the fact the above procedural violations occurred in Lee’s case is not in dispute. The notice of violation was prematurely issued in violation of APCHA’s regulations and the Colorado Rules of Civil Procedure mandate specific procedural requirements that were not complied with. What is in dispute, and what is currently on appeal, is whether or not the state court violations were egregious enough that Lee’s due process rights in state court were violated.
That is, whether the order directing Lee to sell his home should be vacated and Lee should be given a second chance in state court at showing that the notice of violation was invalid or otherwise unenforceable. Armed with what we know now are the correct APCHA regulations requiring a 60-day waiting period, if Lee were to be given a second chance in state court, Colorado administrative agency law indicates he would be likely to prevail. Unfortunately, however, showing that a due process violation occurred in state court is a high bar and, to date, Colorado courts have ruled against Lee.
Regardless of public opinion of Lee, the procedural violations that occurred in his case are serious ones that impact any citizens facing a potential regulatory action from APCHA. Lee’s case sets a worrisome precedent. As it stands right now, his case effectively sets the precedent that APCHA can violate its own regulations, then sue people in state court to enforce those improper actions, then disregard all of its procedural obligations in state court and still obtain an enforceable judgment depriving people of house and home. It has been an uphill battle but Lee has been fighting not only for his rights, but also to ensure APCHA is held accountable and that these same violations do not occur to other APCHA residents.