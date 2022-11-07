Filled with passion and love for the place I was born, I am running for Snowmass Village Town Council for all the right reasons. But this isn’t about me, it’s about the future of Snowmass Village. It’s about our collective experience and this finite, ephemeral time we have together — and the impact our time here will have on the future.
While there is much to celebrate about Snowmass, it often seems as if we have been debating, discussing and voting on similar topics for the past four decades. We can probably run through the list by now: Base Village, workforce housing, the entryway, town center, transportation, etc.
Since the beginning of Snowmass as a village, we have written, rewritten and revised our vision statement five times over the past 55 years, concluding each effort with similar sentiments: “as little as possible,” “just enough,” “natural connection,” “rural character” — landing once again on “just big enough” at the center of decades of discussions. And we are still at odds with the right level of development.
I believe in maintaining the delicate balance between what we need and what we impulsively think we want: the lifestyle our residents share and the resort that makes it possible. “Just Big Enough” is more than words; it is our ethos. But the word “big” is subjective and must remain in check. And I will remain opposed to development that isn’t solving the problem it is built to address.
When people arrive here, they can feel our story. The character of Snowmass is our authentic small-town feeling amidst a world-class resort. It is our rooted community atmosphere, that sense of belonging and an understanding that we all matter to one another, which in turn has developed into our character — our identity. That sense of community is the foundation for the genuine family-resort reputation which we celebrate. Add to that the broad, rural expanse of our lower village valley and our immense and immediate access and proximity to nature, and it becomes clear that our character is inspired by resounding mutual respect and reverence for our majestic mountains.
For those of us, myself included, who consider themselves part of this unique community, we understand that Snowmass is brimming with much more vitality than a resort alone could achieve. We are authentic — we live for these mountains, but also for each other. We are here cultivating businesses and raising families. We connect, we celebrate things like a successful season’s end and we also support each other in times of need. We need leaders who advocate for our community needs; we need for our community voice to be included in the conversations.
I’ve heard it all along the campaign trail: “We don’t feel heard.” I will speak for the echoing pleas of many still craving a fully developed sense of community that receives the respect that it has earned.
A sense of community seems to be an innate need in which we can feel both rooted and forward thinking about our stake in the place we call home — and our stewardship for its future. Whether you have just arrived or have been here since inception, it’s more about intentions than longevity that makes for membership. We desire shared emotional investment and yearn to belong. We love these mountains and they guide our journey. And we deserve representation.
I believe that it’s time for a new perspective. I can balance the goals of the next generation with a well-developed knowledge and deep respect for our history. I am not a politician, and therefore I can see our issues with fresh eyes, through the lens of our hard-working families. As a journalist and columnist, I’ve been looking at our community objectively for many years while also living the working lifestyle, with all of its challenges. Raising two kids here, it is my hope that they will continue to love this place as much as I do.
My years as a columnist for the Snowmass Sun and my work as the co-creator of “The Story of Snowmass,” our town’s history book, have kept the issues of our community ever present in my thoughts.
My qualifications are hyper-localized. I live the challenges and struggles of maintaining this lifestyle. Currently I work (hard) for our local nonprofit, the Farm Collaborative, and as a single mom, my family budget is always stretched as far as it can go. Beyond professional experience in communications and journalism, my resume also includes ski instructor (Snow Cubs), florist (Wildflowers), teacher (Little Red Schoolhouse), bartender (Bluedoor), waitress (Brothers Grill), concierge (Silvertree) and my first career step as a reporter for the Snowmass Sun.
Many community members are searching for a leader who understands and represents their reality. I can be that person, and I am listening. It would be an honor to be part of the decision making that will inform our future.
My wish for Snowmass Village is that we remain aggressively aware of our priceless natural connections and of our unique character, and that we respect the magnitude of our human impact on this valley. And yes, that we do it together.
Britta Gustafson is a candidate for Snowmass Village Town Council.