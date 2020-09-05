Reluctantly breaking my own rule of reticence, I write to correct the recent ASE Vision-created myth that the CRJ-700, now providing Aspen’s commercial air service, is in its death throes.
Whatever its source and motive, this misinformation continues to drive major and irreversible airport choices under a false sense of urgency. It severely distorts efforts to “develop ASE to make it safer, much more ecologically and technologically current, and employee and passenger friendly.” It’s time to bury this myth before it does even more damage.
As a high-time, diversely experienced, multi-aircraft rated airline transport pilot, I was hired by Bombardier to apply my technical experience to converting their highly successful corporate Challenger Aircraft into what became their equally successful regional jet, the CRJ-700. As a member of the teams that designed and marketed the CRJ-700, one of the first pilots trained to fly it, and active across the aircraft, airline, corporate aviation, and airport industries worldwide, I feel qualified to comment on its status.
The roughly 240 CRJ-700s in U.S. commercial service at the start of this year were, on average, 14 years old. That’s less than half their normal operating life. They’re currently rated to fly for 80,000 cycles (measured by engine starts), which would normally occur in or beyond the mid-2030s — plausibly even into the 2040s. But this supposed limit isn’t fixed, and indeed will probably rise. Let me explain.
Like many other well-designed, well-built and exceptionally reliable aircraft, the CRJ-700 will undoubtedly enjoy a successful service life far beyond its original or currently certified airframe cycle limits. This standard industry practice rests on meticulous engineering, and includes replacing life-limiting major components like landing gear and engines at appropriate intervals. My conclusion is consistent with current maintenance and operating data, including that from three CRJs tirelessly performing often-stressful military missions.
The makers of highly successful aircraft that remain in robust demand for routes where they offer the best business outcomes routinely extend the originally certified pressure vessel (fuselage) limits until customers find that investing in later, better but costlier aircraft can provide better value than operating existing airframes. That is, new aircraft can’t justify their considerable investment until good old aircraft can no longer run safely and economically.
Don’t believe me? Just ask Boeing, Airbus, British Aerospace, de Havilland Aircraft. I’ve worked extensively for and with all of these manufacturers. Without exception, their answers will be yes, oui, but of course, and for sure. That’s simply how the industry works. It runs on operators’ financial statements, not a clock.
Please let me clarify some other points often misrepresented in the ASE Vision conversation. Airlines, airport authorities and other entities and pundits have very little, and usually no, say in what aircraft will be operated. Investors and owners make those choices for many complex reasons that boil down to economics, subject always to safety.
Aspen’s air routes are lucrative. Airlines will choose aircraft that can profitably operate here. Airlines that successfully operate a given type, currently the CRJ-700, will do so as long as they choose to. If the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport doesn’t allow a type or class of aircraft, airlines that want the Aspen market will neither try to fly it here nor abandon service here. This, too, is elementary, but apparently it needs repeating.
Choosing the best aircraft is a very complex process involving deeply informed operational and technical teams far beyond the skill levels exhibited in the ASE Vision process. Every airline is different, so choices or reported remarks from one carrier can’t support any inference about other carriers. Thus, Delta’s ballyhooed suspension of Aspen service this winter, driven by Delta’s struggle to stay in business through the pandemic, says nothing about the needs or intentions of United or American, which fly large CRJ-700 fleets. New leases confirm this aircraft remains valuable to its operators and is not going away anytime soon.
We need to find out exactly why the ASE Vision process rejected the similar and also Aspen-qualified 90-seat CRJ-900 regional jet. And if Aspen ever needed a backup option, the modern turboprop Dash-8 Q400 is another fine aircraft fully qualified for and very well-suited to Aspen for at least its western routes. Even more options are rapidly emerging, including important electric aircraft innovations. We just need to understand what’s actually available, not only what interested parties claim.
On moving to this area last June, I was one of the many people with relevant experience whom the ASE Vision leaders chose to ignore. Some of the most knowledgeable individuals already here in time to enlist at the start were assigned to groups irrelevant to their deep aviation expertise. The results are as underinformed as would be expected. Given where we now are, I urge the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners to seriously consider an option that the ASE Vision process strangely didn’t offer them, but that’s familiar to me from four decades of global experience with airport design: changing the county’s relationship with the Federal Aviation Administration, and thus relieving, among other things, any concerns about inappropriate kinds of aircraft landing in Aspen.
Our language is important here. Technically, such a transition is called “privatization” to show that the airport’s nonsafety choices will no longer be subject to FAA rules, but the word is very misleading and best avoided. It encourages false rumors, already being circulated, that the airport would become privately owned and would lose FAA safety and funding. All that is categorically untrue. We can avoid confusion by using plain language, such as “gaining local control of all nonsafety issues.”
After this transition, the airport would still be owned and governed by a county entity just as it is now. Though officially called a “private airport,” it would remain classified by the FAA as public-use — hence eligible for FAA funding, especially for safety. It would stay under FAA safety rules, procedures and tower control — all so vital to safe operations, public confidence, and Aspen’s reputation. The county as proprietor would shed the FAA’s nondiscrimination rule, and therefore could control virtually all operational aspects, including who can land, how many and which kinds of aircraft, when, with what pilot training, with what noise and emissions, and paying what fees. The FAA would remain a vital ally and partner but would stick to safety, while choices important to community values and goals would be made locally. Those wanting more or less growth would have to be transparent about their goals.
This local authority could make ASE far safer, more efficient, more revenue-generating, and more operationally sound. The county’s control and the airport’s success would embrace not only the airlines’ one-fourth of operations but also General Aviation’s three-fourths, which currently proposed solutions can’t address. From 30 years of experience working with the FAA, including involvement in this reform elsewhere, I am confident this key ally would enthusiastically support such a proposal, and that capable financial negotiation with the FAA would achieve attractive outcomes. The result could be a big win for safety, environment and a proven but innovative operating model that would merit and receive worldwide attention.
At this critical time for the future of Aspen airport, decisions should rest on solid evidence from disinterested sources. Commissioners should substitute facts for falsehoods — and bypass most of the current contentious debate — by researching this option properly, publicly and promptly. Pausing while we are getting basic facts right about aircraft choices and who controls nonsafety choices would be a wise place to start setting a smooth, long-term course for creating the airport this community needs and deserves.
Tom Keough is a longtime pilot and aviation industry consultant who resides in New Castle.