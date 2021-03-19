Editor’s note: This column was originally published Aug. 20, 2020.
Most of us are here for similar reasons: We like to wake up, look outside and smile at what we see. All my life, I have been led by a love for the place I was born. Yet, it seems the question always remains, how much has and will Aspen change?
Communities with less than 50,000 people are seeing an influx of new residents across America, and, in Aspen, $880 million have gone under contract since July 1. This is excellent news for all those who profit off the land, but what does this mean for the community itself?
A place, a town has a character, psychology, mind, soul, whatever you’d like to call it. It’s noticeable the moment you enter it, and marks those who live there — it imprints itself unto you. Part of the joy of places like Aspen is that this is a genuine and unique phenomenon, and without the local population facilitating the traditions and guiding them into the future, that soul is lost.
I’ve never thought of Aspen as a place, but always as a feeling — that being here was akin to the miraculous, the sublime.
There has been plenty of discussion in this paper, and out on the streets as to what this influx of people will mean for our town. What a ski season under social distancing orders will look like. Blackout dates have sparked controversy, and we all are suffering from chaotic explorations into the mountains where crowds loom large and trails are lined with clueless wanderers.
COVID–19 and a massive flood of people looking to hide out in the mountains of Colorado should be seen as both a threat and an opportunity. Personally, I’m uncertain of what to make of it at this moment, but the general trend seems to be leaning toward an erasure of local identity and a significant increase in facilitating a resort town mentality — versus catering to the idea of a town that has a resort.
Ski towns have become increasingly polluted by corporate monopoly (Vail, I’m talking about you). The identity of the places we love and live in are being washed away by an influx of wealth that strips away the foundational beliefs and values places like Aspen foster.
My friends and I are known to many as “The Freaks,” our namesake a direct relation to Hunter S. Thompson’s 1970 campaign for sheriff and the propaganda he produced. In my own reflections, I have realized that much of the reason for our ski gang’s existence is an effort to preserve local traditions and our way of life.
I’d like to say f--- the tourists, zone the greedheads looking to capitalize on this mass exodus out of existence, and let Aspen retreat back into its natural habitat and utopian paradise of high mountain living. But we don’t, and never will live in that world again. I’m not attempting to draw attention or offer excuses by way of nostalgia; it merely seems as if we the people who occupy this land have overextended ourselves and our value.
As a people, we are coming to realize that going to the mountains is going home; there is a sentimental reaction that is unique when we retreat into nature and its wildness. However, what we have made it, is an exaggerated version meant for profit, a logic that only cheapens its effects. Like the people of old, we forget that the world was not made for us, we have only made it pretend to be so.
I believe there is a subtle magnetism in nature, and if we give it the opportunity, it will lead us right. What it really boils down to is the sense of community places like Aspen offer, and the desire one has when they know them intimately and come to love the place where they live that incites this lust for preservation, to want to keep being able to walk out our front door and smile at what we see.
What living in the mountains offers is a physical interaction with the world around you, a constant cathartic release. A way of living amongst the most transcendent perceptions of humanity where the notion of existence fades, and you become a part of the land that holds you.
Nothing should separate us from this fact, that being here, in Aspen allows us to operate on a different plane. Where a community and its people come together to prosper. Scream “Go back to Texas” all you want, maybe that is the answer. But in general, we need to acquaint ourselves with the idea of allowing this to be a place where we can live like human beings without continuing to pursue the same bogus artificiality that seems to be driving us all mad.
Localism, like nationalism, is a bit like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. At its worst, it’s exclusionary and contemptuous, but when best understood, it signifies a love for our neighbors that enables people to cooperate and take care of each other as well as the place they hold dear.
