As Election Day approaches, the issues on your ballot are more important than ever. This is true nationwide. The power of a vote has led to a record number of people casting their ballots. In Aspen, every vote matters and our local issues have the ability to change the trajectory of our small town.
This November ballot gives our community a voice in everything from the vote for our next president to the reintroduction of gray wolves on Colorado public lands. It also has several very important ballot issues for Snowmass and Pitkin County. Three of those issues will have a tremendous impact on the future of our local public schools. Issue 2A renews the Snowmass Village property tax, to guarantee $500,000 per year to the Aspen School District.
Issue 2B renews the city of Aspen sales tax, which is expected to raise $1.5 million per year for the Aspen School District. Issue 4A is a bond proposal that goes into effect after the current bond is retired and is expected to raise close to $90 million for our district. If you vote yes on these issues, your tax bill will not change, but the positive impact on our schools will last for generations.
Why does the Aspen School District need this money? Colorado school funding is ranked 44th in the country, and our district has experienced $19.2 million in funding cuts over the last 10 years. Many Western Slope schools have responded by cutting programs and shortening the school week. In Pitkin County, issues 2A and 2B provide the funding to supplement for this shortage. Issue 4A addresses Aspen School District’s highest priority capital facility needs and employee housing.
Public schools were built to be the core of a community. They are the schoolhouse for our youth to be educated, a gathering space for parents and community to cheer on performances and sports events, and a place for our educators to pass on experience and knowledge. In Aspen, we are fortunate to have just that — a safe, nurturing, successful public school system. A school system that people leave big cities to experience — and one that AHS graduates return to for their own children. Our town of Aspen would look very different without a strong public school. As a community, we can not take this for granted. We must be progressive in our thinking and plan for the future.
Voting yes on 2A, 2B, and 4A will secure the future of our district. Teacher and staff housing is one of the biggest issues faced by our local school community. It is imperative that we recruit and retain quality teachers, and providing affordable housing is the number one obstacle we face. Voting yes will double the amount of teacher and staff housing for our district. Voting yes will also provide critical upgrades to school safety, enhanced technology and learning practices. Voting yes will protect our class sizes and important programming.
A strong community can not exist without a strong public school system. Please use the power of your vote to make a lasting positive impact. Voting yes on 2A, 2B, and 4A is a commitment to our local, public education.
Cynthia Chase and John Galambos are campaign co-chairs.