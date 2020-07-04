Six months ago, our current social-political landscape would have been viewed as a rather grand thought experiment of dystopian proportions. As reality cements itself, I continue to question the how and why of the given situation. Today is the Fourth of July, and like many Americans, it is my favorite holiday. There is no parade, no AVSC BBQ to attend, no large social gatherings, and for many the idea of celebrating America and our nation’s 244th birthday seems like a rather obtuse concept. I chose today to reflect on a question — a question I have continued to ask myself for most of my life, and one to which I may never find a precise answer — what does it mean to be an American?
“It is a complex fate, being an American,” Henry James observed, and the truth of that statement continues to settle in my mind. After COVID-19 hit, and I was quarantined in New York, I began to reflect on my life and my place in the world, my future and the undetermined state of our Union. Like many Americans, my opinions shifted daily, and I was left scrambling in the dark, looking for answers to questions I didn’t know I had. After George Floyd was murdered in the streets, I became sad, angry and mystified by a nation on its edge; the narrative in my mind became ever more complicated.
To try and find some semblance of peace, I have been revisiting the work of some of America’s finest writers looking for guidance and a platform from which I can move forward. Mark Twain, James Baldwin and Ralph Waldo Emerson are three men I have greatly admired. All three of their lives were worlds apart, but they remain figures that are quintessentially American.
As a young person, I am prone to exaggerate the severity of the problems we face and to assume the worst. My father, who was born in 1941, has lived through more momentous events than I can imagine and naturally remains stoic through scenes I deem monumental. However, now seems to be a time we are all on the edge of our seats waiting for the other shoe to drop. Turning on the evening news or scrolling through Twitter for five minutes is enough time to incite a riot in my mind. The gated institutional narrative and the cries of strangers linger in my thoughts while the world seems to be closing in around me. Yet, I am motivated to try and make sense of the conversation, because as an American, I have a place in it.
The overarching theme to what I see playing out around me is a dismantling of the idea that is America and why now, on our nation’s birthday, I question what it means to be an American.
In high school, I heard a Mark Twain quote for the first time, and it has stuck with me ever since. “Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it.” When I first read that statement, I despised those words. I was turned off by the idea of our republic and spoke in mystified axioms from rebellious thinkers of time past. Now when I read that quote, I am aware of one of its more foundational sentiments, that this country is ours — it’s mine, it’s yours. It is an idea, a community and a symbol, and to be a patriot is to support that idea in order to ensure its success –– a success that we seem all too certain about destroying at the moment because of our inability to separate our country from our government.
I don’t know when the American dream died — or if it ever really lived — but I am convinced our perception of America is shifting while we allow a breakdown in epistemology to surround us. It is easy to think of America as an illusion: I know I have, but I have been attempting to perceive it as something more, something real and something worth believing in.
The divisive nature of the conversations surrounding everything from COVID-19 to #BlackLivesMatter is symptomatic of a more substantial structural shift and a cultural revolution that is driving us further and further apart. The dogmatism that stretches out from all sides seems to be enveloping us in a vicious cycle that strips us further away from a narrative that leads to a solution. No longer does it seem that we are in community as citizens invested in our nation’s future. Instead, we seem to be hell-bent on a struggle to find dominance over each other and serve as authors to the narrative of the other.
In a 1962 essay, James Baldwin wrote, “Whatever White people do not know about Negroes reveals, precisely and inexorably, what they do not know about themselves.” After George Floyd was murdered, I watched from the comfort of my parents’ Aspen, Colorado, home as our country erupted in support of his right to live, of his right to be an American, and watched as weeks went by, and people lined up in the streets to protest their plight, their country’s failures. I didn’t know what to do, I didn’t know what to think; I took my time, and listened, reflected and read. I had conversations with friends, and I heard people cry out for change. I felt their pain, and I recognized the guilt in their white eyes because that same guilt was in mine.
For Baldwin, the race problem in this country was psychological, it was the white man’s inability to grasp the other as a sovereign and autonomous individual. It wasn’t up to him to change their minds, it was the white man’s job to readjust, to learn, to educate himself to be able to deal with the problem and to take responsibility. The reaction to George Floyd’s murder can be seen as a reckoning for white America’s inability to grapple with itself. For us, not being the change we wish to see.
We have left the problems of our past unsolved and are now living out the repercussions of that negligence. Yet, why is it that this problem makes me question what it means to be an American? Well, in truth — I’m not sure, but I know it is a step toward the solution that we crave. The divisiveness that I see present in our culture is the infection, and we are now seeing the symptoms manifested to drastic effect.
Ralph Waldo Emerson was a man who called for a national literature, imbuing his writings with a spiritual essence and discounted efforts toward material gain. He saw that self-reliance and personal responsibility were foundational to a greater individual life. He was representative of the best of what America could be, and he realized, as Whitman said, that we all “contain multitudes.”
During this time of consequential action in our republic, I am reminded of perhaps his most famous words, “What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.” We continue to speak of change, of corruption, of systematic collapse, but we fail to realize that adequate change rarely comes from grand narratives and dogmatic ideology, but instead starts in the soul. As the American people, we must stop looking up to our executive office, our media and our institutions to tell us who we are, but instead, look to our right and to our left. For we, the people will always be what defines this land, and it is up to us as individuals to remember that fact.
Western civilization was founded on the promise of individuality, a sentiment that still stands, and an attitude we can be encouraged by, only if we are willing to accept the faults of our past and recognize in ourselves the responsibility the notion of self-realization comes with. To be invigorated by what we witness to be better, to accept what we do not know about ourselves and to strive to overcome the obstacles in our path.
Governments and cultures stem from the moral identity of the people, and we must accept that responsibility and answer the questions life asks of us. We require a blend between our desire for self-actualization and a will to meaning. A human being is not simply a being in pursuit of happiness but rather in search of a reason to be happy. To ensure the success of our Union is to elevate the status of its people — this must be the goal of any nation that wishes to call itself great.
As Americans, we must begin to see ourselves as part of the solution. Which is our collective solution. We must start to see each other, our institutions, our country as a reflection of who we are, and come together to make them what we want them to be. We need to stop viewing the other as some roadblock in our way but as part of the collective experience of what it means to be an American. The thing that defines us shouldn’t be anything except that we are a part of this great nation, and we must allow the width of our collective experience to be the thing that guides us.
To be an American is a horribly complex fate, but we, the motley few who call ourselves Americans proudly accept that fate knowing people have suffered, people have lived and people have died in the hope that this grand social experiment we call the United States of America might someday live up to its potential.