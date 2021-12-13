My family doesn’t celebrate Christmas. Growing up, the magic of the holidays was lost on me until I discovered Christmas movies at the age of 9. They shaped my childhood even though my family had other religious beliefs. I treasured each holiday classic as if it was my oldest friend. Before them, I had a hard time relating to some of my actual friends, especially around this time of year. But these movies gave me a foundation to build upon. I could understand what my friends meant when they told me about their family traditions and why they took such care decorating a tree. No matter which you watched, each movie had a way to warm your heart even on the coldest of nights.
As of late, is it just me or have the holiday-themed movies become quite tone deaf? Don’t get me wrong, I still love sitting down for a good Christmas movie just as much as the next person. But in light of what’s facing us as a society (losing one’s job, housing prices skyrocketing, struggling to make ends meet), it seems rather peculiar to watch a character with no real stress worry about whether to marry a prince or a woman considering selling a whole town with no regard for the people who live in it. Or my personal favorite: a woman feuding with a duke about purchasing a castle for herself.
Is it just because I’m older now and I see the world for what it is, or did everything become more materialistic?
We live in a sensitive climate for many reasons, which I won’t go into, and to “escape” as well as get into the holiday spirit, I started making my way down the list of holiday movies the streaming channels had to offer this year. Being left unsatisfied is an understatement.
I could barely get through half of the dozens I watched. I can’t quite put my finger on it, but they seem to lack any relatability. The lessons learned seemed forced. It’s as if producers threw a handful of clichés together and slapped a Christmas sticker on top of it. Too harsh?
Remember when holiday specials were about getting together and celebrating love, family and friends despite our circumstances? Life is gritty, difficult and full of hurdles — internal or external. We’ve continued to survive as best we can with those around us to make it all worth it.
I remember growing up watching holiday classics like “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Miracle on 34th Street” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” These films had layers. Every time you watched them, you’d peel back each layer, as you grew each year, understanding the complexity of life through them. There were lessons to be learned. Real lessons. George Bailey went to hell and back, learning that life isn’t so terrible after all and that his existence mattered. Susan Walker’s faith was put to the test. She had to, above all reasonable doubt, come to terms with where she placed her belief. After several years of being an outcast, the Grinch learns that people aren’t all bad and that it only takes one person to warm a cold heart.
To an immigrant child — who used to think Christmas was just about getting presents and who had the best decorated house on the block — these movies put a different perspective on the holiday season. What I know now has been learned through them. I felt as though I was the Grinch learning what this time of year truly meant. I have many memories to fall back on because of the movies I saw when I was a young girl.
Now, who can relate to most of the recent holiday movies being pumped out on various streaming channels? The relatability of these recent films is lost on many, I presume. After watching one, you’ve watched them all. Maybe it’s because they’re safer. More sterile? People like you and me don’t need to learn lessons meant for royalty, or for people who have never struggled to find affordable housing, let alone are in a position to sell a whole town. I for one couldn’t fathom recommending any of these to my friends struggling through this time of year. Like Judy Garland once said, “We’ll have to muddle through somehow.”