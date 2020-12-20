Editor:
My friend Lo Semple either did not look at the data or flunked statistics when he wrote his Saturday column “Aspen’s got the pandemic pole position.”
Semple writes “Aspen is placed extremely well for success during a pandemic.” The data make clear that Aspen has a problem now. The New York Times reports Pitkin county has 101 cases per 100,000. By comparison Denver has only 42. Worse, though Garfield has 114 cases per 100,000.
Semple and many others seem to believe that Pitkin County has ensured its safety by requiring anyone spending a night to fill out the affidavit. Apparently, he believes that no one working in Aspen but living in Garfield county will bring the disease to Pitkin County. Yet the positivity testing rate in Garfield county is 13%. It is lower in Pitkin — 7%.
The message then to Semple is that Aspen’s pole position is not the one he wants. If trends continue the town could be forced to fully shut down while other resorts with lower rates (Vail and Steamboat) are allowed to continue operating.
Sadly, Lo is guilty of a common Aspen disease: complacency.
Philip Verleger
Denver