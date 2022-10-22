Editor:
I am writing to highly recommend voting for Britta Gustafson for Snowmass Village Town Council. I have known Britta well for years, as an outstanding community member, hard worker and contributor to the well-being of the community.
Britta’s work ethic and life ethic are outstanding from day one, with an extraordinary resume of strength and diversity. Britta has worked and contributed to the community all her life. Independently raised two children, and worked on many boards and volunteer organizations.
Britta is forward-thinking, highly tuned and sensitive to the community needs and puts the beloved community of Snowmass Village where she grew up first!
Britta works as a superior journalist and publisher for the local newspaper, various periodicals and magazines.
She is highly tuned to the town’s challenges and struggles, and feels it’s time to contribute her knowledge, experience and history in the town, with a present-day perspective from the depth of her commitment to the town.
Britta’s passion and concern for the future growth of the community of workers, guests, visitors and locals come together in collaboration around this magnificent setting of Snowmass Village. Britta is a team player and works efficiently and well with all members of the team.
Britta is passionate about stewarding and preserving the environment and the surrounding wildlife.
I know Britta will be an enormous, creative, collaborative addition to the town council of Snowmass Village.
Gracie Oliphant
Snowmass Village