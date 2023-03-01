Editor:
As a 48-year resident of Aspen, I am deeply committed to do what I can to support community efforts that work toward a more balanced, healthy community — culturally, economically and environmentally. Change is inevitable. And healthy change must be guided by strong, thoughtful and informed leadership.
I have known Bill Guth and his family, as a father, neighbor and friend, for years. In my experience, he is a problem-solver. Bill does his homework to understand the root of the problem, listens with an open mind and offers pragmatic ideas to address the core issues.
Most importantly, Bill cares about preserving the Aspen we all know and love, while being deeply committed to ensuring a vital town that values all citizens.
Vote for Bill Guth for city council.
Barb Pitchford
Aspen