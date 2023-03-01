Editor:
After reading the newspaper article about Bill Guth illegally converting a duplex into a single-family home, then marketing and selling it as such, it's pretty obvious he should not get a seat on the Aspen City Council. His explanations were dissembling at best, outright lies at worst. Guth seems typical of a lot of people who have shown up here in the last 10 years or so who see Aspen as a commodity — a place to make a lot of money, quickly. Please use your two council votes for Skippy and Sam Rose. And vote for Torre. We don't need a real estate/short-term rental agent as Aspen's next mayor.
Jim McPhee
Aspen