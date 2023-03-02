Editor:
Aspenites have differences of opinion on the proper path forward for this town. However, we can all agree that we need a city council committed to balanced debate and practical solutions for the problems of this town.
I have known Bill Guth for several years. I have always found him to be thoughtful, hard working and willing to consider multiple perspectives. While I appreciate the long-term idealistic views of some other candidates, I believe city council needs to take a pragmatic approach to Aspen's short-term and long-term challenges. As a result, I believe Bill is the right addition to help the town move forward.
Brad Hathaway
Aspen